WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Kathryn Gallagher
Kathryn Gallagher is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!
Today's guest is Kathryn Gallagher!
Watch the latest episode with Ciara Renée below!
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Kathryn Gallagher currently stars in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. She can also be seen as Annika on Netflix's mega hit show YOU, produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. In 2015, Kathryn made her Broadway debut in the Tony nominated revival of Spring Awakening. Kathryn's music has had placements in film/TV such as 'Younger,' 'Covert Affairs,' and Stuart Blumberg's 'Thanks For Sharing.'
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
