WATCH: Next on Stage College Top 15 Announced Tonight at 7pm ET with Guest Judge Jackie Burns!

Next on Stage returns tonight with the announcement of our high school top 15 in season 2 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by Broadway Records.

Watch live on BroadwayWorld at 7pm ET.

BroadwayWorld presents BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!



Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition - and now you get to vote on your favorite every week!

Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!

Joining us this week is special guest judge Jackie Burns. Jackie Burns holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba in WICKED, she can also be seen in the commercials and print ads for the show. She starred in the national tour of If/Then where she received rave reviews for her performance and was also a part of the original Broadway company. Other credits include the Tony Award ® -winning revival of Hair (original Broadway company member) and Rock of Ages (original Off-Broadway company member). Regionally she has appeared in Grease, Man of La Mancha, and many more. She can be seen on the silver screen in "Set it Up", "The Magnificent Meyersons".

The schedule for season 2 is as follows:

Top 30 - October 7th (High School) and 8th (College)

Top 15 - October 15th (High School) and 16th (College)

Top 10 - October 22nd (High School) and 23rd (College)

Top 5 - October 29th (High School) and 30th (College)

Top 3 - November 5th (High School) and 6th (College)

Season Finale - Nov 13th

