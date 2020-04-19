WATCH: Ann Hampton Callaway in 'The Linda Ronstadt Songbook' on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Ann Hampton Callaway's 'The Linda Ronstadt Songbook' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America's most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt. This show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt's iconic songs. Callaway performs with her brilliant MD Billy Stritch, Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Linda's long time guitartist and arranger, Bob Mann. Romantic, rousing, and joyous, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook promises to be the perfect night of music."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
