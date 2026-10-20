WAR TRASH Symposium to Examine Artist Aziz Hazara's Afghanistan Exhibition

War Trash, an off-site program for Aziz Hazara: Coming Home, is presented in collaboration with the Vera List Center for Art and Politics at The New School, New York, and the Center for Human Rights and the Arts at Bard College, New York.

The symposium will take place Sat, Dec 12, 2026, 3-5:30pm at:

Starr Foundation Hall at The New School

University Center, UL102

63 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10003

For Aziz Hazara: Coming Home, artist Aziz Hazara returns items ranging from kneepads and uniforms to electronics, exercise equipment, recreational tools, kitchenware, tents, and fragments of infrastructure to America-all were discarded during the abrupt 2021 withdrawal from Bagram Airfield, a suburb-scaled enclave near Kabul that supported tens of thousands of residents until the last days of the two-decade U.S.-led NATO occupation of Afghanistan. Hazara's exhibition offers an archaeology of what is left behind after war ends and a straightforward gesture of return. The exhibition was recently reviewed by Emily Watlington for Art in America.

In a moment when the 2001 intervention in Afghanistan is being reassessed in light of new conflicts, this afternoon symposium expands upon Aziz Hazara: Coming Home's proposition to reckon with war waste. Beginning with an artist talk by Hazara (who joins remotely) and followed by conversations and presentations with Adam HajYahia, Tom Keenan, Saad Khan and Madiha Tahir, Jasbir K Puar, and Sophia Stamatopoulou-Robbins, the afternoon opens for consideration the immense human, environmental, and material effects of warfare.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 02 Hrs 29 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming