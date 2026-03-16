W3AM Variety Show Launches Residency at 3AM Theatre in Astoria This April

For five weeks this Spring, 3AM Theatre invites audiences to discover the gem that is W3AM, NYC's most inventive circus variety show reimagined as a hosted live-broadcast radio program, presenting the best of contemporary performers in NYC and beyond. W3AM will be performed live at 3AM Theatre, 9-20 35th Avenue, Unit 3N, Astoria, Queens throughout April. Tickets start at $16.29 (including fees) and can be purchased at https://ticketstripe.com/events/3998108727886878.

There's a place in Queens, only slightly off the beaten path, where a new home for contemporary dance and circus has taken root. For three years, 3AM Theatre has been presenting work that is without category: equal parts experimental and sophisticated, approachable and thought-provoking.

Now, 3AM Theatre is settling in for their first resident show, a run of their word-of-mouth hit W3AM. The evening is a variety show par excellence, with circus artists from around the world, dance by the most exciting choreographers in the city, live electronic music, and readings of mind-bending original stories. Imagine you and your friends were invited to spend the evening in a lighthouse, listening to a strange radio station, warming your feet by the fire-it's that kind of night.

The culmination of over 10 sold-out performances of W3AM in 2025 & 2026, this month-long residency will highlight creative experimentation and genre-bending formats that will reach new heights (literally) by inviting NYC's best performers as well as a line-up of award-winning guest artists.

"Our jewel box of a Theatre is dedicated to incubating in presenting works of circus, physical theatre, modern dance, and experimental music," said Kyle Driggs, 3AM Theatre's Founder & Producer "W3AM aims to present all of these art forms on one stage for new audiences who are hungry for highly-developed performance. It's worth the trip!"

Performance Schedule

(The cast changes for each performance and will be announced the week of each show.)

April 1 at 7:30 PM;

April 4 at 7:30 PM

April 7 at 7:30 PM

April 11 at 7:00 PM & 9:00 PM

April 15 at 7:30 PM

April 18 at 7:00 PM & 9:00 PM

April 22 at 7:30 PM

April 25 at 7:00 PM & 9:00 PM

April 29 at 7:30 PM

3AM THEATRE is a multidisciplinary performance company that explores the twilight hours, a place in time where perceptions shift and dreams blend with reality. The company blends contemporary circus, modern dance, and physical theatre with kinetic sculpture and innovative lighting design to create original works that encompass both visual art and live performance.

KYLE DRIGGS (co-creator/producer/performer/lighting designer) Kyle Driggs is a writer, performer, and designer specializing in a unique fusion of juggling, object manipulation, movement, and theatrical persona. A graduate of École Nationale de Cirque de Montréal, he has performed with renowned companies, including Cirque du Soleil's Paramour on Broadway and The Big Apple Circus. His work explores the intersection of contemporary circus and

physical theatre, blending high technical skill with immersive narratives and experimental stage design. In addition to performing, Kyle is also a lighting, rigging, and set designer, bringing a holistic approach to production that unites visual storytelling, spatial composition, and dynamic stagecraft.

BOOK KENNISON (co-creator/producer/performer) is a performance artist who uses juggling, movement, sound, and text. With no formal training, he's achieved great proficiency as a circus performer, writer, and music producer, and he combines his talents into spellbinding, seemingly effortless work. As a writer and musician, he's created work for companies like Midnight Circus, Circus Flora, and Hideaway Circus, and in his long career on stage he's appeared with companies as diverse as 7 Fingers and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. With an uncompromising commitment to the artist's life and the pursuit of new ideas and techniques, his career, after more than 20 years, is just beginning.

LOGAN KERR (co-creator/producer/performer) is a New York City- based circus artist specializing in tight wire dance. She began her career with The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus in Brooklyn, where she was introduced to the fusion of traditional and contemporary circus with underground and DIY-variety arts-an influence that continues to shape her creative approach. As a solo artist, Logan has toured across the U.S. with companies such as Circus Bella and Cirque Us. Beyond performing, Logan is an accomplished musician, having recorded three albums with bandmate Book Kennison, including the soundtrack for the feature-length film, "Easy Bake". Currently, Logan serves as a producer and co-director of 3AM Theatre alongside Kyle Driggs, where she continues to develop the boundaries of contemporary circus and multidisciplinary performance.