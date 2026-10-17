Voices Rising Film Festival Returns To Harlem

Voices Rising Film Festival will bring filmmakers, artists, and audiences together on Sunday, November 8, 2026, for an afternoon celebrating independent cinema, diverse perspectives, and stories that deserve to be seen and heard. Taking place from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Harlem School of the Arts, the festival will showcase a curated selection of films exploring identity, resilience, representation, mental health, belonging, and the human experience.

Rooted in the belief that storytelling can create understanding, challenge assumptions, and inspire meaningful conversations, Voices Rising Film Festival provides a platform for artists whose work brings fresh perspectives to the screen. The event invites audiences to discover emerging and established creative voices while connecting through stories that reflect the complexity, courage, and diversity of the world around us.

Presented in alignment with the mission of Harlem School of the Arts, the festival celebrates the transformative power of artistic expression and the importance of creating space for voices that have historically been underrepresented in film and media.

'Voices Rising was created to add light by bringing stories and storytellers into spaces where their voices can be seen, heard, and celebrated,' said Jaret Martino, festival organizer. 'Film has the power to bring people together across differences, encourage empathy, and open doors to conversations that might not otherwise happen. We want every filmmaker and audience member to feel that their voice and perspective matter.'

A Curated Lineup of Films Exploring Identity, Resilience, and the Human Experience

The 2026 lineup features eleven films representing a range of perspectives, creative approaches, and subjects. From women's empowerment and cultural identity to mental health, displacement, and personal transformation, the program invites audiences to engage with stories that challenge, inspire, and connect.

Among the highlighted selections are:

IMPRINT: Women Leaving Their Undeniable Mark - Director: Dr. Cheryl Wood

A celebration of trailblazing women, this documentary amplifies stories of courage, leadership, legacy, and the determination to make a lasting impact. Dr. Cheryl Wood has described the project as a way to preserve and elevate the stories of women, particularly Black women, whose experiences and contributions deserve to be seen and heard. The film reflects the power of claiming space, sharing one's story, and inspiring others through personal impact.

American Fabric - Director: Nyla Hazratjee

This short drama explores identity, agency, and the expectations placed on women through the experiences of two young Pakistani-American women. While one wishes to remove her headscarf, the other longs to wear a hijab, presenting contrasting perspectives on personal choice, cultural identity, and the freedom to define oneself. Hazratjee's filmmaking work focuses on minority experiences in America and expanding representation for Muslim and MENA/SWANA communities.

Won't Be Displaced - Directors: Piera Van de Wiel and Katharina Benjamim

This short film brings questions of identity, belonging, and displacement into focus. The project is part of the creative work of directors and producers Piera Van de Wiel and Katharina Benjamim, whose collaboration contributes to a broader conversation about whose stories are heard and the importance of making space for people navigating the search for acceptance and a place to belong.

A Beacon of Hope - Director: Janneke Wade-de Jong

Exploring the relationship between nature and healing, A Beacon of Hope uses storytelling to foster understanding around mental health. The film aims to help those who have experienced mental health challenges feel represented while offering other viewers an opportunity to develop empathy and discover new ways of understanding and supporting others.

Carved - Director: James Hartranft

This dramatic short follows an amateur woodcarver confronting grief, perfectionism, and the urge to self-harm following the loss of a mentor. As the protagonist struggles to complete a carving, the story examines emotional pain, the challenges of recovery, and the possibility of finding healthier ways to cope through creativity and the support of others.

Anything But ADHD - Director: Jessi Sorensen

This documentary examines the experience of going through life without recognizing ADHD, including the challenges of late diagnosis and the possibility of being misunderstood or misdiagnosed. Filmmaker Jessi Sorensen draws on her own experience to help illuminate why many adults, particularly women, can go years without receiving answers. The project encourages greater awareness, understanding, and connection within the neurodivergent community.

The remaining selections further expand the program's range of perspectives and storytelling styles:

The Applicant - Director Nadir A Samara

Unextinguished - Director ELLINA Graypels

Ifrit - Director Rey Rodriguez

Paradiso - Director Enrico Mastracchi Manes

Forever After - Director Miles Smith Jr

Terra Joy - Director Paul Duda

Together, the eleven selections demonstrate the breadth of independent filmmaking and the ability of cinema to open doors to new perspectives, foster reflection, and bring audiences into conversation with experiences beyond their own.

Voices Rising Film Festival is designed to celebrate not only the films themselves but also the people and conversations that make independent cinema meaningful. By bringing filmmakers and audiences together in a shared cultural space, the festival encourages engagement with the creative process and the ideas that inspire each project.

The event will feature film screenings, opportunities for audience engagement, and a celebration of the artists contributing to a more inclusive creative landscape. The festival's commitment to diverse storytelling reflects the belief that representation matters both on screen and behind the camera.

Harlem provides a fitting setting for this gathering, with its rich cultural legacy and longstanding influence on music, literature, performance, visual art, and social change. Hosting the festival at Harlem School of the Arts reinforces the connection between artistic expression, community, and the next generation of storytellers.

As independent filmmakers continue to explore subjects that challenge conventional narratives and illuminate overlooked experiences, Voices Rising offers an opportunity for audiences to discover meaningful work while supporting the artists who bring these stories to life.

FESTIVAL DETAILS

Voices Rising Film Festival will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Harlem School of the Arts located at 645 St. Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10030. For tickets, festival information, and updates, visit VoicesRisingFilmFestival.com.

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