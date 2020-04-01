Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 1- with Joe Iconis, David Hyde Pierce and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 1, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Daniel Boys performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

11:00am- Amanda Kloots hosts Mama and Me with Broadway Babysitters.

12:00pm- IAMT coaches Andrew Drost and Nicholas Cunningham will give out dance and vocal tips live. Watch here!

12:30pm- Sophie Isaacs performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn Playwriting Prompt with Daniel Talbott. Watch here!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

1:00pm- Susie Carroll leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with a The Heidi Chronicles reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:30pm- Aimie Atkinson performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, Michael Byer. Watch here!

5:00pm- The Actors Fund teams up with "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk-show HUMPDAY WITH HAMPSHIRE. Watch here!

6:00pm- Michael Feinstein continues Music and Conversations with stories about his singing bowls. Watch here at BroadwayWorld!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with Adam B. Shapiro live from Shapiro Hall: "From Fool to Fiddler". Watch on the company's Facebook here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with John Adams's Nixon in China (starring Janis Kelly and James Maddalena, conducted by John Adams) Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring the cast of Frasier. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Miranda Sings from his living room!

Gad, Fontana & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Young Frankenstein!

Callaway sings from the vault!

Break(down) visits Evan Hansen!

Learn the deadbug on #MobilityMinute





