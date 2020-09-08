Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, September 8- with George Salazar, Joe Iconis, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 8, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Let's Learn Stuff with Victoria Sautee - Now in it's second season, the Hartford Courant calls it "Remarkable, Hysterical." Victoria Sautee is part Pee Wee's Playhouse part Captain Kangaroo and part Mrs. Doubtfire. It's theatre, comedy and educational! Fun for kids AND kids of all ages! Random knowledge, crafts, stories, games, cooking--you never know what Victoria is going to learn you!! Tune in on Pantochino Productions Facebook Live page! click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Improvisation | Ellyn Marsh - Improvisation is something we do all day every day. It is simply making things up as you go along. It's something we all know how to do. In a nutshell, Improv is unscripted entertainment. In Improv class we will play games, invent scenes or entire plays/stories that are made up on the spot. Ideas and inspiration are often generated by the audience who provide a one word suggestion or stories from their own lives for example. The results can be funny, dramatic, weird and usually entertaining. click here

6:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration - Exclusively for Radio Free Birdland's Charlie Parker Centennial celebration, Cleveland native saxophonist Joe Lovano, "one of the most creative saxophonists going," (Boston Globe) revisits his recording, "Bird Songs," a thrillingly adventurous, thoroughly modern, and uniquely personal look at one of the most influential figures in jazz history. Lovano's dynamic band, Us Five, is the perfect vehicle for this exploration. The Los Angeles Times says, "leave it to restless tenor saxophonist Joe Lovano to take the idea of a tribute and turn it on its head... Lovano and his band expertly show the many ways these classics can still throw sparks." Featuring: James Weidman (piano) Peter Slavov (bass) Otis Brown III and Francisco Mela (drums). click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-SIMPLE & SUBLIME: READING RAGTIME - How To Read A Musical (Act 1) | Marcia Milgrom Dodge - In this class, we will continue with Act 2 of the libretto out loud together, including stage directions & character descriptions written by the writer. Important action often occur in a stage direction. It can contain information such as age, martial status & socio-economic status that you might not find in the dialogue. click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Special guests: Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Heathers), Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre..., In The Green), Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette Starring Diana Damrau, Vittorio Grigolo, Elliot Madore, and Mikhail Petrenko, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. From January 21, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Karen Olivo - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Sonya Tayeh. click here

9:30 PM

Stars in the House - BE MORE CHILL Reunion with George Salazar, Joe Iconis, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Britton Smith, Katie Carlson, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer and Cameron Bond. click here

10:00 PM

This is a Man's World - In this candid and intimate performance, music and memory swirl as Lopez relives the lessons that shaped his life, from the scent of a piroul tree in Mexico to the thrill of young love to the effects of the Watts Riots and the birth of his son. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You