Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, September 22- with Will Swenson, Ravi Coltrane Quartet, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 22, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Staying TRU in Tough Times - Zoom on over to our free-for-everyone seasonal kickoff and networking meet-and-greet. And meet the program directors and illustrious board members of Theater Resources Unlimited who make it possible to bring you the range of programming we offer for producers and artists. And learn how we have adapted our programming for these pandemic days. click here

#LAOAtHome - Sing Out Loud: Jamie Chamberlain and Nathan Granner show that music can express a feeling all on its own, even without word. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Improvisation | Ellyn Marsh - Improvisation is something we do all day every day. It is simply making things up as you go along. It's something we all know how to do. In a nutshell, Improv is unscripted entertainment. In Improv class we will play games, invent scenes or entire plays/stories that are made up on the spot. Ideas and inspiration are often generated by the audience who provide a one word suggestion or stories from their own lives for example. The results can be funny, dramatic, weird and usually entertaining. click here

6:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Ravi Coltrane Quartet - Grammy nominated saxophist, Ravi Coltrane returns to the Birdland stage with a quartet featuring, harpist Brandee Younger. This streaming concert, part of the Radio Free Birdland Series, features compositions by the late Alice Coltrane, arranged by Brandee Younger, along with selected John Coltrane compositions in celebration of the icon's birthday. Ravi Coltrane is joined on stage by Allen Mednard on drums, Rashaan Carter on bass, and Brandee Younger on harp. click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting, and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Hughes' perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, Children in the Crossfire, directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. Belfast Blues, a play written and performed by Geraldine Hughes, was developed in collaboration with Kim Terrell and The Virtual Theatre Project in 2003, and produced by Steven Klein and Matt Shakman, as the first play in Black Dahlia's 2003 season in Los Angeles. It was originally directed by Charles Haid, with set design by Jonathan Christman and sound design by Jonathan Snipes. Its New York premiere took place at The Culture Project in 2005 under the direction of Carol Kane. click here

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - Rome & America: Joined at Birth - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

Tennessee Performing Arts Center Salon Series - Ba de yah, dancing in September - Thinking about the National Museum of African American Music opening this fall has us singing and dancing. TPAC's Kristin Horsley, Tamar Smithers, Dr. Dina Bennett, Kara Duke, and Mr. Lucius "Spoonman" Talley take you through the evolution of African American music and preview the new museum. NMAAM will be giving away one free membership, and the first 25 registrants will be entered for a chance to win. This is a reservation event only - there will be no tickets distributed. The Zoom link and password for the discussion will be emailed to registrants. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-How To Stage A Musical Number | Marcia Milgrom Dodge - Come and learn Getting Ready Rag with choreographer, Josh Walden. Learn the beats, time signature & tempo markings. Find meaning in the movement, and learn how to accent the accompaniment. We'll tell the story through gesture and dance to create a physical score. About our Special Guest: Josh Walden, Associate Director & Choreographer of MMD's Broadway Revival. Josh was also in the Ensemble and played "Harry K. Thaw", "Harry Houdini" and others. Instagram: @thejoshwalden click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Special guests: Eisa Davis (The Secret Life of Bees, Passing Strange), Tidtaya Sinutoke & Isabella Dawis (with special guests) (Half the Sky, Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award), Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Kinky Boots) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West Starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. From January 8, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Will Swenson. click here

Stars in the House - Annette Bening, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ariana DeBose, Ben Folds, Todrick Hall, Javier Muñoz, Bebe Neuwirth, Storm Reid, Alfre Woodard, Dr. Jonathan LaPook and Nina Ozlu Tunceli (Chief Counsel of Government and Public Affairs & Executive Director, Americans for the Arts Action Fund) will come together for an evening of conversation, music, and celebration of the transformative power of the arts. The episode's overall purpose will be to make sure every viewer is registered to vote because September 22nd is National Voter Registration Day. Important information will be given throughout the show about the new rules and deadline to vote effectively in every states. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Dawn Landes is a Kentucky-bred, North Carolina based singer-songwriter whose music you might have heard if you watch "The Good Wife," "House," or "Gossip Girl." Along with releasing five albums (and an EP inspired by yé-yé, '60s French pop music), she's a frequent collaborator with contemporaries such as Sufjan Stevens, Norah Jones, and composer Nico Muhly. She has appeared with the NYC Ballet, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series and on the TED main stage performing songs from her forthcoming musical ROW about Tori Murden McClure's quest to become the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean. ROW was initially commissioned by NY Voices and was first performed as a song cycle at Joe's Pub in 2015. Dawn's concept album ROW will be released Oct 2, 2020. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

9:00 PM

KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

