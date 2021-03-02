Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 2- with a RENT Reunion and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 2, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

7:00 PM

NJSO Virtual - Part of a collaboration between the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Paper Mill Playhouse: "Tonight" from West Side Story sung by Belinda Allyn and Matt Doyle. click here

Right Now! - Coming to you live (or perhaps not), from our isolation to yours, it's.... RIGHT NOW! What are we supposed to do while we're stuck inside? What can we create from the insanity of this world? Is anything live anymore? Is time meaningless? Are we all trapped in one big endless Zoom call??? The answers to these questions may never become clear, but one thing is certain: It's as good a time as any for an absurdist virtual variety show! Created by playwright/deviser Max Mondi and director/deviser Emerie Snyder, RIGHT NOW! appears across The Tank's digital programming in 2021. The show's segments embrace and play with new digital platforms-poking holes in them, stretching the fabric of their limitations, and exploring the surreal nature of our lives during this time of terrifying change and uncertainty. Each segment debuts as a prelude to one of the Tank's currently running shows. Then, once a month, these RIGHT NOW! segments turn into a full-length live show, featuring additional sketches, and a wide array of theatre artists-comedians, musicians, dancers, designers, and more. Primary collaborators include: Adrian D. Cameron, media designer & technical director; Daisy Long, lighting consultant; Mx. Brian Lowdermilk, composer; and Celia Krefter, stage manager. RIGHT NOW! offers some reprieve. Some recognition. Something deeply silly for our deeply traumatic times. We all may be locked inside, staring at our screens, and not showering as much as we used to. But we're all experiencing that same thing, on a global scale that we've never seen before. This show is an invitation to just be together in our isolation, just for a few minutes, just a bit absurdly, just right now. It's not theatre. It's not TV. It's RIGHT NOW! click here

Molly Sweeney - Molly Sweeney has lived in happy, capable and independent darkness since she was ten months old. When Frank, her restless, unemployed and enthusiastic husband, makes her blindness his latest cause, he recruits Mr. Rice, a once famous surgeon who, despite being half-drowned in Irish whiskey, agrees to attempt to restore Molly's sight. When the bandages come off, Molly, Frank and Mr. Rice discover the differences between seeing and understanding as they face the terrible consequences of a medical miracle. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney, joined by Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

SWEAT by Lynn Nottage - Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. 100% of the proceeds for SWEAT are being donated to The Fortune Society, a non-profit organization that supports successful reentry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration, thus strengthening the fabric of our communities. click here

7:30 PM

Haunted - Memories, Obsessions, and Manias - Short Plays and Monologues written by Bara Swain, Raymond Goode, Carmen Lobue, Nicoletta Mandriotti, Desi Moreno-Penson, and Arin Murray. Directed by KM Jones and Kathleen O'Neill. Stage Managed by Tori Lanzillo and Designed by Oliver Rauch. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Falstaff Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Susan Graham, Paul Plishka, Frank Lopardo, and Bruno Pola, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 10, 1992. click here

The Circle of Becoming - Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler, O.P.C., In the Body of the World), Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons), and Tony Award-winning actor, performer, and songwriter Idina Menzel (Rent, Wicked, Frozen) share music and stories about the development of The Circle of Becoming, a wild new musical fairy tale about a teenage girl whose determination to save the planet endows her and her friends with powers they never knew they had, directed by Diane Paulus. click here

8:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Due to popular demand, Theatre Exile has extended the video on-demand option for Sin Eaters by Anna Moench! Beginning March 1, you can still purchase tickets for Sin Eaters on-demand, so you can watch the show when it fits in your schedule. The link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Sin Eaters must be viewed by Sunday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Don't miss out on the critically acclaimed production that follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds and examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is directed by Matt Pfeiffer, and features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. Sin Eaters can be streamed to your computer, tablet, or smart TV. Visit Theatreexile.org for additional information about Sin Eaters, and a list of frequently asked questions. click here

New York Theatre Workshop's 2021 Annual Gala, 25 Years of RENT: Measured in Love - On March 2, 2021, join NYTW for their biggest fundraising event of the year! This virtual celebration of RENT and its impact on the collective cultural consciousness will feature a selection of iconic songs by some of today's most beloved recording and theatre artists, exclusive content uncovering how RENT came to life, and reflections on the driving force of Jonathan's legacy in the American theatre. The evening will feature appearances by original NYTW cast members Gilles Chiasson, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Kristen Lee Kelly, Idina Menzel, Aiko Nakasone, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker-Brown & Byron Utley, as well as Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Martha Banta, Adam Chanler-Berat, Linda Chapman, Nicholas Christopher, Paul Clay, Wilson Cruz, Brandon Victor Dixon, Wendy Ettinger, Stephen Graham, Michael Greif, Janet Harckham, Jeremy O. Harris, Neil Patrick Harris, Victoria Leacock Hoffman, Joe Iconis, Christopher Jackson, Mariko Kojima, Julie Larson, Tamika Lawrence, The Lazours, Telly Leung, Kamilah Marshall, Kevin McCollum, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Shakina Nayfack, James C. Nicola, Eva Noblezada, Dael Orlandersmith, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Councilmember Carlina Rivera, Jai Rodriguez, Jeffrey Seller, Rona Siddiqui, Leigh Silverman, Ali Stroker, Ephraim Sykes, Bernie Telsey, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Tracie Thoms, Ivo van Hove, Tom Viola, Tim Weil, Angela Wendt, Marlies Yearby and more. click here

8:30 PM

Fast and Furious 47 - An evening of the boldest, most contemporary, fastest and sometimes furious performances created in response to the news and world events that is happening right now! F&F #47 will feature: Kev Berry; Neon Calypso; Gabriel Coleman; Shashwat Gupta; David Lawson; Andie Lerner; Amanda Miller, Rachel Evans, and Melissa Shaw; Cosimo Pori; Eli Schleicher; Joey Sims; and Jake Smerechniak. Tickets are pay-what-you-feel, and the livestream will have open captions. Tune in to participate in the live chat, or watch the recording afterwards! click here

9:00 PM

Neave Trio performs music by Clarke, Chaminade, and Piazzolla - The Neave Trio presents a free concert on Western New Mexico University's Virtual President's Chamber Music Series. The trio will perform live from the Longy School of Music of Bard College, where the ensemble has been a Faculty Ensemble-in-Residence since 2017. The stream will be free to watch, and will remain available for one week after the initial broadcast. Neave Trio's program includes Rebecca Clarke's Piano Trio; Cécile Chaminade's Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 11; and the "Fall" and "Spring" movements from Astor Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. click here