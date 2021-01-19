Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, January 19- with an Ann Reinking Tribute and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 19, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! In today's special edition, Richard celebrates the legacy of Ann Reinking with tributes from her friends and colleagues: Chita Rivera, Ben Vereen, Marilu Henner, Don Correia, Sandy Duncan, Treat Williams and Dylis Croman. click here

New York Jewish Film Festival: Minyan - Adapted from a story by David Bezmozgis set in Brighton Beach in the 1980s, Minyan follows David, a young Russian Jewish man, as he comes to terms with his identity. click here

New York Jewish Film Festival: The Sign Painter - Acclaimed Latvian opera, stage, and film director Viestur Kairish presents the tragicomic story of Ansis, an easygoing sign painter with artistic ambitions. click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about The Life! click here

6:00 PM

The Orange Terror Cycle - Over the last 4 years, Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry has been writing a monologue a month for The Tank's "Fast & Furious" series, creating what he called The Orange Terror Cycle. In November 2018, right after the midterm elections, he and 3 others performed the first 20 of them. And now, on the eve of the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Berry will log on to YouTube and perform all 46 monologues in one sitting, at his desk in Washington Heights. He'd rather be performing it in person, but the 45th President of the United States mishandled a pandemic, so his bedroom has become his stage. In a durational performance spanning the night and the last 4 years, The Orange Terror Cycle is an exploration of what it means to crave hope when there's nothing but hopelessness as far as the eye can see, to eulogize a dying nation, and to look for even the smallest glimmer of light in the dark. click here

MixFest 2021: MEET THE WRITERS - African Caribbean MixFest will kick off with a group panel discussion. Learn more about the festival writers, their creative process and what inspires their work! click here

7:00 PM

La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival - La MaMa presents Café La MaMa Live: La MaMa Moves! Online, curated and hosted by Nicky Paraiso. This edition of Cafe La MaMa Live will be the second in an ongoing process of choreographers exploring the creation/recreation of work for an online platform. This live presentation of works by Kevin Augustine (USA), Kari Hoaas (Norway), Anabella Lenzu (Argentina/Italy/USA), Tamar Rogoff (USA) will be streamed on La MaMa's website and will include a discussion with the artists involved. click here

LAO: Opera Happy Hour - In his first episode of the new year, Jeremy Frank explores opera in America through the works of three contemporary composers- André Previn, Philip Glass, and Anthony Davis. click here

GLORIA ORIGINAL CAST BENEFIT READING - From the writer of such acclaimed plays as Everybody, An Octoroon, Appropriate, War and Neighbors, Gloria is Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins' funny, trenchant and powerful play that follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn 30. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From February 7, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Mustard - Award-winning playwright & performer Eva O' Connor's one-woman play about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism. Produced by Fishamble (Jim Culleton artistic director), "Mustard" premiered in the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. O'Connor was last seen in the 2020 1st Irish Festival in "Maz and Bricks." When E meets the man of her dreams - a professional cyclist - love hits her in the pubic bone like a train. But when it ends she plummets into a black hole of heartbreak at the speed of a doped up team on the Tour de France. click here

Stars in the House - Game Night with Alice Ripley, Joely Fisher, Paul Castree and Stephen Spadaro click here