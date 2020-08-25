Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, August 25- with Patrick Page, Kerry Butler, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 25, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - The Visioning Lab: Collaborative Pathways- Participants will explore boundaries and pathways in digital art-making through a collaborative arts-based process. Their work will be shared at the ITAC5 Conference this fall. click here

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Puppetry - Avenue C & Recap | Jess Parker - In this last workshop session, you will be re-capping Avenue A, Avenue B, then touching on the start of Avenue C 'Express Yourself' - where we will begin to learn skills on how to put emotion and feeling into our Puppets. We will focus on Mirror work, our own Body Language and how we reflect emotion, how to implement that into our Puppets. The Parker Puppetry 'B.L.T', Gesturing, Breathing, Sighing and so much more! click here

Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us - For this new virtual series, Ayodele Casel, one of the "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019" (The New York Times), has curated a group of artists who will present seven different video performances-solos and duos created and performed by a multigenerational and multicultural group-to be released weekly at 12pm beginning Tuesday, July 14 (through Tuesday, August 25). Co-directed by Casel and Torya Beard, the series is a continuation of her Diary of a Tap Dancer project and will feature performances from Casel and other tap artists including Amanda Castro, Starinah Dixon, Andre Imanishi, Ryan Johnson, Lisa La Touche, Ted Levy, Michela Marino Lerman, Anthony Morigerato, Makenna Watts, and more. Kurt Csolak serves as editor of the series, with Darren Biggart and Anthony Morigerato acting as creative producers. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Waitress' Workshop (Part 2/2) | Tatiana Lofton - In this class, we'll be learning the ensembles vocal line to 'Bad Idea' from Waitress and adding it to the clapping sequence we learned in Part 1. It's not as easy as it looks! click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - CyberTank hosts a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all. Featuring Girl Be Heard click here

5:00 PM

Ain't (Y)Our History: FREE play presentation & panel discussion - AIN'T (Y)OUR HISTORY by Rachel Atkins: a new play about race relations in the women's suffrage movement The FREE presentation and panel will air on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, as part of the Votes for Women Centennial 2020. There will be a brief break between the play and panel. AIN'T (Y)OUR HISTORY spans 72 years of the monumental battle for women's right to vote through its untold stories of racial conflicts, draws parallels to what's happening in our country today and brings forward the voices of African American suffragists silenced by history. In today's racial, social and political environment, it couldn't be more relevant or timely. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Soprano Ana María Martínez performs the famous "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka, along with a selection of captivating Spanish songs. This program is generously supported by the Tourist Office of Spain. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Physicality and Viewpoints in Characterization (Part 2/2) | Sean Patrick Doyle - For the conclusion of our two part workshop, we will increase body awareness and craft physically distinct characterizations, reviewing previously discussed techniques devised by Mary Overlie, Anne Bogart, Tina Landau and Frederick Matthias Alexander. We will then apply these principles to texts from celebrated shows. Attendees are encouraged to log in from a spacious room and wear comfy clothes. Let's get physical! click here

Pasquale Grasso Solo & Trio Premiere Event - Virtuoso guitarist Pasquale Grasso kicks off Birdland's Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration, performing solo and trio with legendary drummer Kenny Washington and bassist Ari Roland. Grasso - "The best guitar player I've heard in maybe my entire life," according to Pat Metheny - is from Italy, living in NYC, where he has recorded an acclaimed series of solo guitar EP's for Sony Masterworks. His latest features songs composed by or made famous by Charlie Parker. click here

LimeFest: With Dignity - If you knew you were dying, wouldn't you want a say in how you go? Marti is faced with the task of telling her Italian-Catholic family that she is taking advantage of her state's new Death with Dignity law. Join the Antonelli family for the most uncomfortable Sunday Dinner they've ever had. click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Special guests: Jaime Jarrett (Wonder Boy, Queer Baby Jesus), Jen Sánchez (The Rose Tattoo, Sunday in the Park with George), Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill, School of Rock) click here

7:30 PM

The Standup Sessions - Melbourne International Comedy Festival has joined forces with the Victorian Government's Victoria Together team to produce some seriously funny content for all Victorians to enjoy during lockdown. The result is The Standup Sessions, a brand new series featuring socially distanced comedy and chat with some of Melbourne's favourite comedians. Across 5 episodes, our wonderful host Nazeem Hussain is joined by an exciting mix of the biggest names and newest faces of the Melbourne comedy scene. Headliners Frank Woodley, Em Rusciano, Denise Scott, Rhys Nicholson and Geraldine Hickey will take to the stage 'alongside' (in a socially distant way) rising stars Daniel Connell, Annie Louey, Jude Perl, Kirsty Webeck, Michael Naawi and Alex Ward. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From October 3, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Patrick Page. click here

Stars in the House - Beauties and a Beast with Andréa Burns, Kerry Butler, Susan Egan and Terrence Mann. click here

8:30 PM

Latino Victory Fund + Hamilton Cast - In honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote, the Latino Victory Fund will host a virtual fundraiser featuring a conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadcast cast members of HAMILTON who portrayed The Schuyler Sisters, Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Eliza Schuyler Hamilton), Tony Award winner Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler). Moderated by Soledad O'Brien, the exclusive event will take place over Zoom. click here

