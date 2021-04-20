Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, April 20- with Charl Brown, Stark Sands, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 20, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

BALTIMORE, IT'S ME - DC-based actor, singer and member of the Everyman Theatre Resident Company of Artists, Felicia Curry, delivers a musical love letter to her newly-adopted city of Baltimore, with a special two-week streaming run of BALTIMORE, IT'S ME. Created and performed by Curry and directed by Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein, this cabaret event features special guest and Resident Company member, Katie Kleiger, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Anthony Smith. This cabaret-style performance has Curry introducing herself to Baltimore, as the Charm City revealing itself to her. Baltimore, It's Me features such diverse musical numbers from across the spectrum as the upbeat and airy "Good Morning, Baltimore!" from the Broadway musical Hairspray, to Marvin Gaye's political anthem, "What's Going On," and the Gershwin classic, "Someone to Watch Over Me." click here

7:00 PM

Resident Artists Showcase Take 2 - La MaMa presents Cafe La MaMa, performances that experiment with form. Responding to calls for social isolation, Café La MaMa Live brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Join us as we see what our 59th Season resident artists have been up to during their residencies here at La MaMa. La MaMa's 59th Season, "Breaking It Open," will explore how new works are created, performed, and experienced during a pandemic. The season revolves around development residencies that are customized to the specific needs and processes of each artist. Each residency is customized to suit the artist, their unique vision, and where they are at in their creative work. click here

7:30 PM

Spring Percussion Ensembles - Student percussion ensembles coached by UNCSA faculty-artists are featured in this concert performance. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito Starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elina Garanča, Kate Lindsey, Giuseppe Filianoti, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From December 1, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - My First Time: Broadway Debuts with guest host Charl Brown joined by Stark Sands, Krystal Joy Brown and Pearl Sun a?? click here