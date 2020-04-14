Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, April 14- with GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast, Tituss Burgess and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 14, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:30am- Broken Records hosts kick off "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- a twice-weekly half hour livestream show. Tune in as they offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Watch here!

11:00am- Jennifer Malenke leads Broadway Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.

11:30am- David Hunter performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with the cast of Girl from the North Country. Watch here!

1:30pm- Dean John-Wilson performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- Spencer Glass gives us a history lesson on an obscure Broadway musical on a live episode of It's the Day of the Show Y'all. Watch here!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Jessica Vosk!

1:00pm- Samantha Pollino leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with Sean Hayes. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

3:00pm- Live With Carnegie Hall launches today with Tituss Burgess, plus special guests Jason Robert Brown and Angel Blue. Check it out here!

3:00pm- Lilian Bowden leads a Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- The Tank hosts CyberTank -How are your pets/pet-like inanimate objects doing? Watch here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Will Roland, Maia Karo, Daniel Meron, Dave Ciccantelli. Watch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome continues with Charles Busch "Native New Yorker". Watch here!

7:00pm- The Show Must Go On... Show conitinues with Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, Dr. Dan O'Neill MD, Animator/Director Gene Kim and Doctors Without Borders will be the featured charity. Watch here!

7:00pm- Café La MaMa Live: Take 2 continues with Pearse Redmond, who curates and hosts an evening of music and puppetry featuring the La Mama staff. Artists: Jane Catherine Shaw, Molly Reisman & Clayton Briggs, Gilberto Flores & Diana Pau. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov (starring René Pape, conducted by Valery Gergiev). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with a GLEE reunion! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: Jane Eyre

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

