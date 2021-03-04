Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, March 4- with Eva Noblezada, Christine Ebersole and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 4, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Eva Noblezada! click here

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Dover Quartet - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Dover Quartet Joel Link, violin Bryan Lee, violin Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola Camden Shaw, cello Beethoven | String Quartet No. 16 in F major Op. 135 Dvořák | Lento from String Quartet No. 12 in F major ("American") click here

BPN LIVE: The Comeback Project l Reopening Theaters, Lessons From Countries Who Have Done It - The Comeback Project is a conversation series to help theatermakers restart in the wake of the pandemic. This premiere conversation features international theatermakers from countries which have been successful at presenting theater during this time. By bringing together experts from within the industry and equally, from beyond the industry, The Comeback Project hopes to provide resources and strategies for arts-workers from all corners of the theatrical world planning their return to in-person work. These thought-provoking conversations aim to respond to the challenges the theater community is facing in real time and future conversation topics will include: Returning to the Rehearsal Room (featuring those who've done it), Lessons from Sports and Television, Making Outdoor Theater, and more. Moderated by Sammi Cannold, participants include industry leaders who have been on the frontlines of reopening in their respective countries Michael Cassel (Hamilton, Harry Potter, Australia), Ginny Kim (Cats, Hadestown, South Korea), Haruka A. Nakagawa (Phantom of the Opera, Japan), Alistair Smith (The Stage, UK), and Ariel Stolier (Paseo la Plaza, Argentina). They will illustrate the journeys their respective theater communities have been on in the past year and their future trajectories. The hope is that facilitating a sharing of best practices and strategies will help ensure success for those looking to follow suit. It is also an examination of theater communities who have made strides in reopening and how they have handled challenges and set-backs that have arisen on that path. Co-created by theater directors Sammi Cannold (Evita, New York City Center) & Rebecca Aparicio (Jack and the Beanstalk, A.R.T.) in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - This conversation will feature: Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Playwright Sarah Ruhl (In the Next Room, The Clean House) click here

7:00 PM

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

BPN Live: My Broadway Memory, with Christine Ebersole and Erik Liberman - My Broadway Memory, a live, visual comedy podcast in its second season - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Remy, and guests will discuss other memories, folklore, specific performances, and geek out over Broadway - plus, you might even catch a performance or two. Michael and Remy are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemorya??a??a??a?? to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site. click here

Pandemic Playlist: A sneak peek inside the musical mind of Leigh Barrett - Join Leigh Barrett as she scans the radio, looking for musical meaning in the madness of a pandemic. Ranging from heartbreak to hope and everything in between, Leigh uses the art of song to navigate the highs and lows of the COVID era. click here

Stratford Festival: The Taming of the Shrew - The Taming of the Shrew, directed in 1988 by Richard Monette and featuring Colm Feore as Petruchio and Goldie Semple as Katherina. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Die Zauberflöte Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Julie Taymor. From October 14, 2017. click here

Live From Dizzy's Club: Jazzmeia Horn - Jazz at Lincoln Center- Join us for a stunning performance from GRAMMY Award®-nominated vocalist and one of the brightest stars in the jazz scene, Jazzmeia Horn, adored by audiences around the world. click here

8:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Due to popular demand, Theatre Exile has extended the video on-demand option for Sin Eaters by Anna Moench! Beginning March 1, you can still purchase tickets for Sin Eaters on-demand, so you can watch the show when it fits in your schedule. The link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Sin Eaters must be viewed by Sunday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Don't miss out on the critically acclaimed production that follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds and examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is directed by Matt Pfeiffer, and features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. Sin Eaters can be streamed to your computer, tablet, or smart TV. Visit Theatreexile.org for additional information about Sin Eaters, and a list of frequently asked questions. click here

Vancouver International Dance Festival presents Hourglass by Ne Sans Opera & Dance - Livestreaming March 4-6, the VIDF presents Ne Sans Opera & Dance's Hourglass with multiple cameras switched live. Hourglass features dancers Racheal Prince and Brandon joined by pianist Leslie Dala. Hourglass is set to 4 Piano Études by acclaimed minimalist composer Philip Glass, and features a duet with Racheal Prince and Brandon Lee Alley (Dance//Novella) joined on stage by pianist and celebrated conductor Leslie Dala. click here

Stars in the House - Sophisticated Ladies Reunion! Duke Ellington: The Music That Defined A Century with Mercedes Ellington, Judith Jamison, Teri Klausner, Ty Stephens and guest hosts Erich McMillian-McCall and Kenneth Hanson a?? click here

2021 gglassquerade unGALA - It's the 2021 gglassquerade unGALA, a virtual event in support of the Tony Award-winning Lookingglass Theatre Company. Stay home, stay safe, stay cozy, and all the while, sustain America's most innovative ensemble-based theatre. We'll bring the ritz right into your residence as Ensemble (not) hosts Anthony Fleming III and David Schwimmer tour you through an evening of our former majesties and future feats of imagination. Featuring (dis)appearances by Lookingglass Ensemble Members Kareem Bandealy, J. Nicole Brooks, Kasey Foster, and Heidi Stillman, and along with (no) surprise celebrity visits (by no means the unparalleled Stephen Colbert), and concluding with(out) a performance by Lee Golub and the Dr. Bombay Band, the unGALA promises to make presence out of absence the way only Lookingglass can. Won't you join us (by keeping in place)? click here

Joe's Pub Live- Loser's Lounge: Battle of the One Hit Wonders - New York City's favorite down-town musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge presents the multiple-episode streaming series "The Battle of the One Hit Wonders," featuring hit songs from the 60's, 70's, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a "battle of the bands," but instead of "bands" it pits two classic songs by "one hit wonder" artists against each other. During each show's initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or "voting" for the "one hit wonder" that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic "one hit wonder" songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don't forget to vote! click here

East Lynne Theater Company presents ENEMIES - East Lynne Theater Company presents "Enemies," a one-act written by the married couple Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood. With clever dialogue, the play explores a "modern," nontraditional, non-monogamous marriage. It was on the veranda of Hapgood and Boyce's rented cottage in Provincetown, MA on July 15, 1915, that The Provincetown Players began by presenting its first evening of innovative one-acts. Under another husband-and-wife team, George Cram Cook and Susan Glaspell, the Players moved the plays of Eugene O'Neill, Glaspell and others to New York City from 1916 - 1922. "Enemies" was originally performed by Boyce and Hapgood for the Players. click here

8:30 PM

Community Voices: Comedy Edition - Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

9:30 PM

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book is the newest installment of Barry Edelstein's acclaimed series on Shakespeare, his works, and how they come to thrilling life in the hands of the great artists of the Globe. It will look at how the language of Shakespeare made its way across four centuries from the Bard's quill pen to the scripts our actors hold as they rehearse their work today. Like Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!, which The San Diego Union-Tribune named "Best Theater Education Project of 2020," this new series will be fast paced, fun, and enlightening. click here