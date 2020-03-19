Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, March 19- With Keala Settle, Matt Doyle, Etai Benson & More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Theatre might have moved off stage, but it has arrived online!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 19, 2020.

What can you watch today?

11:00am- Ryann Redmond, Spencer Liff, Alexia Acebo, and Annette Tanner will take part in Broadway Dreams' #DreamingTogether. Watch from their Facebook page!

1:00pm- Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner presents Yiddish Theatre: Past, Present and Future (Part 2) as part of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Flying Over Sunset) and Anika Larsen (Beautiful). Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

3:00pm- The Show Must Go Online kicks off today with a live-streamed reading of The Two Gentleman of Verona, introduced by Ben Crystal. Watch the series on Youtube here.

6:00pm- Company stars Matt Doyle and Etai Benson will broadcast live on Instagram as part of Company's 'Being A-Live' series!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with La Traviata, tonight. Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Broadway favorite Keala Settle (Waitress, The Greatest Showman). Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

10:30pm- Seattle Symphony will present Carl Nielsen's Symphony No. 1, led by Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard. Watch live from Youtube!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

What did you miss yesterday?

Marc Shaiman and Melissa Manchester visit Stars in the House!

Kate Rockwell sings from her Living Room!

Michael Minarik teaches gives acting tips!

BroadwayWorld rewinds to West Side Story in 2009!

Mandy Gonzalez sings from the vault!





