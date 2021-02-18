Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, February 18- with Anna Deavere Smith, Andy Karl and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 18, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Anna Deavere Smith click here

2:30 PM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Joshua Bell, violin and Alessio Bax, piano - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Joshua Bell, violin Alessio Bax, piano J.S. Bach | Sonata for Violin & Keyboard No. 4 in C minor BWV 1017 Schubert | Rondo for Violin & Piano in B minor D. 895 Wieniawski | Polonaise Brillante No. 1 in D major Op. 4 Chopin | Nocturne in E minor Op. 72 No. 1 (Arr. Bell/Wallace) click here

5:30 PM

Transmissions: Nick Mauss in Conversation - The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Nick Mauss is joined by Hilton Als, Emily Coates, and art historian Marci Kwon to discuss his first solo museum exhibition in the United States titled Transmissions. click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - Sphinx Virtuosi (members) w/ Michelle Cann, piano - The two Sphinx Virtuosi members highlighted on this program have crafted a fantastically conceived concert of solos, duos, and a trio. The evening spotlights Venezuelan violinist Rubén Rengel-the 2018 Sphinx Competition winner who has appeared as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, and Houston Symphony-and Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa who earned First Prize in the 2016 Sphinx Competition, is a 2017 Astral Auditions winner, and has appeared as a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Cleveland Orchestra. Pianist and newly appointed Curtis Institute faculty member Michelle Cann joins the duo as guest artist. This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Casarrubios: SEVEN for Solo Cello Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 2 for Solo Violin Debussy: Cello Sonata Bartók: Violin Rhapsody No. 1 Babadjanian: Piano Trio in F-sharp Minor click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - This conversation will feature: Award-winning Playwright Kate Hamill (Dracula at CSC, Sense and Sensibility) click here

7:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Plymouth Point - Theatre Experience/Virtual Escape Room - Combining theatrical storytelling and true-crime mystery with puzzle rooms and online gaming, UK-based entertainment innovators Swamp Motel bring their uniquely chilling and captivating brand of theater to the US with Plymouth Point, a startling theatrical experience that pulls participants into the dangerous underbelly of a sleepy coastal community in search of a missing woman. Plymouth Point begins with an ad hoc virtual meeting of the town's Residents Watch, who need help finding the missing woman. With a small group of friends, family or colleagues, each logged into their own computers, you'll work as a team to piece together the mysterious story behind the disappearance. Hunt online for clues to her whereabouts before it's too late... but be careful not to get caught in the web of conspiracies, cults and corporate deceit that lies ahead. Available daily with 3 time slots to choose from. click here

Black History Trilogy II - Divine Sass: A Tribute to the Music, Life, and Legacy of Sarah Vaughan - In honor of Black History Month, Flushing Town Hall presents its Black History Trilogy, a three-part series of outstanding Broadway performers showcasing the music and speeches of influential African American artists, scholars, and leaders. On February 18 at 7:00 PM, the Trilogy continues with a presentation of "Divine Sass: A Tribute to the Music, Life, and Legacy of Sarah Vaughan," featuring Tony Award-winning actress and vocalister Lillias White, who also wrote and conceived the show. White, who performed in Dream Girls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, South Pacific and Cy Coleman's The Life, will highlight the music and struggles of the African American Jazz Artist Sarah Vaughan, a pivotal figure in the formation of Be-Bop who has influenced generations of vocalists with her unique style of expression and melodic phrasing. Vaughan helped desegregate American airwaves and set the stage for the civil rights activism of the 1960's and 1970's. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Vaughan, called "Sassy" by the greatest Jazz musicians, was not only an extraordinary vocalist but a pianist, as well, who could accompany herself and perform alone if necessary. click here

Molly Sweeney - Molly Sweeney has lived in happy, capable and independent darkness since she was ten months old. When Frank, her restless, unemployed and enthusiastic husband, makes her blindness his latest cause, he recruits Mr. Rice, a once famous surgeon who, despite being half-drowned in Irish whiskey, agrees to attempt to restore Molly's sight. When the bandages come off, Molly, Frank and Mr. Rice discover the differences between seeing and understanding as they face the terrible consequences of a medical miracle. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney, joined by Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

Delejos (from afar) - "Delejos" is a Zoom-native performance. A story that weaves together standup comedy, live music and a virtual reality experience. "Delejos" is a pre-pandemic pursuit of a question that, along the way, became central to today's COVID world: do we lose something simply because we're far from it? click here

BPN Live: My Broadway Memory, with Orfeh and Andy Karl - My Broadway Memory, a live, visual comedy podcast in its second season - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Remy, and guests will discuss other memories, folklore, specific performances, and geek out over Broadway - plus, you might even catch a performance or two. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Hildegard Behrens, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by Giuseppe Sinopoli. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From March 27, 1985. click here

Front Row Mainstage: In Earnest - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings. click here

Live from Dizzy's Club: Paquito D'Rivera - Jazz at Lincoln Center- Like his mentor Dizzy Gillespie, 11-time GRAMMY Award winner Paquito D'Rivera possesses a deep commitment to the cultural exchange between jazz and Latin music. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Loser's Lounge: Battle of the One Hit Wonders - New York City's favorite down-town musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge presents the multiple-episode streaming series "The Battle of the One Hit Wonders," featuring hit songs from the 60's, 70's, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a "battle of the bands," but instead of "bands" it pits two classic songs by "one hit wonder" artists against each other. During each show's initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or "voting" for the "one hit wonder" that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic "one hit wonder" songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don't forget to vote! click here

Stars in the House - Bullets to Books: A Documentary with Andy Truschinski, Gail Prensky, Augie Haas, Jessie Mueller, Sean MacLaughlin and Barbara Baekgaard click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here

8:30 PM

Community Voices: Comedy Edition - Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

9:00 PM

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time. click here