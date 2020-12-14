Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, December 14 with James Monroe Iglehart, Kelli O'Hara and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 14, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

Let Freedom Swing - Jazz at Lincoln Center: Featuring music of the legendary Bessie Smith, a dynamic ensemble of up-and-coming jazz artists will illustrate the diverse origins and collective spirit of jazz. click here

12:00 PM

Beethoven at the Philharmonic - New York Philharmonic: Celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday with WQXR and the New York Philharmonic! Enjoy recordings of Beethoven's symphonies each day at noon as part of "Beethoven Immortal." click here

2:00 PM

Of Fathers And Sons by Mel Brooks and Wanda's Visit by Christopher Durang - Food for Thought Productions, which started out as the brainchild of award winning writer Susan Charlotte, was launched in the Fall of 2000. This acclaimed theatre company presents a series of one-act plays by award-winning writers performed by an alternating repertory of Broadway stars and directors. click here

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- James Monroe Iglehart - James Monroe Iglehart (performing December 13) is in the current Broadway cast of Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson). He won a Tony award for his show stopping role as Genie in Disney's Aladdin. His other Broadway credits include Memphis (Bobby), 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Mitch). You can also see James on TV: Netflix series Maniac (recurring), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (recurring), Gotham, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU. He is also the host of the new HGTV show Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. James' voice can be heard on 3 seasons of the Disney animated series Tangled as Lance Strongbow, Disney's DuckTales as Taurus Bulba, and Vampirina as Oscar. James has also written three different comic book stories for Marvel Comics. He has also had the privilege to have sold out concert runs at 54 Below, Carnegie Hall & concerts around the country. When he's not on stage he's usually watching Pro Wrestling or Disney+ while just chilling out with his wife of 18 years Dawn and their cat Zoe. click here

4:30 PM

Italian & American Playwrights Project - New York theatre curators Valeria Orani and Frank Hentschker will host the Third Edition of the Italian & American Playwrights Project (IAPP). Mimosa Campironi's Family Game, Mariano Dammacco's Good Education, Gabriele Di Luca's Metropolitan Miracles and Tatjana Motta's White Night were chosen by the 12 members of the US Advisory Board, based on over 15 nominations by the Italian counterpart. All Italian playwrights will join the conversation in English or in translation. The selected plays will be published in 2022 by The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center. The anthology of IAPP's 2018 second edition NEW PLAYS FROM ITALY vol.3, with works by Elisa Casseri, Giuliana Musso, Armando Pirozzi and Fabrizio Sinisi is now available for pre-order for $30 at www.italianandamericanplaywrightsproject.com/books/new-plays-from-italy-vol3. click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

Cairo KitKat Club - By HaRaKa Platform (Adham Hafez, Mona Gamil, Lamia Gouda, Adam Kucharski), co-presented with Goethe-Institut and in partnership with artists and specialists from New York, Berlin, Cairo, and London. Cairo KitKat Club shuttles between the past and the present moment, reflecting on the future of performance in a world shaped by borders, pandemics, and financial collapse. This multimedia project retells the history of cabaret and clandestine performance through the story of Egypt's KitKat Club, the now-demolished, infamous nightclub established in 18th century Cairo. The cabaret and its patrons witnessed radical performance practices by artists from Egypt, Germany, the US, and France against a backdrop of colonialist conquests, urban decay, and revolutionary hope. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

A Christmas Carol Holiday Party - Online via Zoom: We hope you will join us for the EAG/House of the Redeemer's first-ever joint Christmas celebration! The evening will feature a reading of A Christmas Carol and will be filled with holiday music and traditional carols. Performers include Chris Chinn, Alan Coates, Bernadette Fiorella, Jennifer Fouché, Jill Larson, Rachel Leslie, Heather Mac Rae, Nancy McCall McGraw, Anthony Newfield, Jamie Soltis, and Craig Wichman. With a special appearance by Father John David van Dooren of the Church of the Transfiguration (aka the Little Church Around the Corner). Musical Accomplishment by Mat Eisenstein. We'll miss celebrating at the Little Church and Guild Hall, but we are grateful to live in an age where we can virtually see you during this time of year. We hope you can come! Free. Donations welcomed. click here

7:00 PM

THE DYBBUK - This month marks the 100th anniversary of THE DYBBUK, the world's most famous Jewish play, by S. Ansky. The Congress for Jewish Culture is celebrating this historically significant milestone with a virtual presentation of the play featuring an all-star international cast including Los Angeles-based Mike Burstyn (BARNUM, THE ROTHSCHILDS, AIN'T BROADWAY GRAND), Shane Baker (New York), Mendy Cahan (Tel Aviv), Refoyel Goldwasser (Buenos Aires), Daniel Kahn (Berlin), Amitai Kedar (Tel Aviv), Yelena Shmulenson (New York), Suzanne Toren (New York), and Michael Wex (Toronto). Under the direction of Allen Lewis Rickman, who will also provide English narration, the online production of THE DYBBUK will premiere on Monday, December 14th at 7 p.m. EST on the Congress for Jewish Culture's YouTube channel. It will be performed in Yiddish featuring English subtitles, with a script adapted by Allen Lewis Rickman (from an adaptation by Dina Halperin, who appeared in the 1937 film version). Playwright S. Ansky wrote THE DYBBUK from late 1913 through 1915 in Russian and it was later translated into Yiddish by Ansky himself. The play had its world premiere in that language, performed by the Vilna Troupe in Warsaw on December 9, 1920, 30 days after the playwright's death. Legendary impresario Max Reinhardt, upon seeing the Vilna production, famously declared "This is not a play, this is a religious rite!" THE DYBBUK was subsequently translated into over 25 languages and performed thousands of times all over the world. On September 1, 1921, the play had its American premiere at the grand opening of Maurice Schwartz' Yiddish Art Theatre in New York, starring Schwartz and Celia Adler. The play was an important artistic and commercial hit and ran for 18 weeks. Along with numerous Broadway productions, the film adaptation of THE DYBBUK was released in 1937 directed by Michał Waszyński. It is still being produced in countless adaptations, as well as operas, ballets and symphonic suites. The play is considered the jewel of the Jewish theatre. Based on years of research by S. Ansky, who traveled between Jewish shtetls in Russia and Ukraine, documenting folk beliefs and stories of the Hassidic Jews, THE DYBBUK relates the story of a young bride possessed by a dybbuk - a malicious possessing spirit, believed to be the dislocated soul of a dead person - on the eve of her wedding. click here

A Signature Christmas - Reminisce with some of your favorites including 'The Christmas Song (Chestnuts)','White Christmas', the beautiful 'Mary Did You Know?' and a powerful 'O Holy Night' plus so many more! Enjoy a front-row-seat experience for the whole family! Only $10.00 for streaming or On Demand! Only one ticket per device! click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Saint-Saëns' Samson et Dalila Starring Elīna Garanča, Roberto Alagna, Laurent Naouri, Elchin Azizov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. From October 20, 2018. click here

A KING AND NO KING - Featuring Rajesh Bose, Robert Cuccioli, Edmund Donovan, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Topher Embrey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Teresa Avia Lim, Cara Ricketts, Socorro Santiago, Reagan Tankersley, Craig Wallace, and CJ Wilson Absolute power corrupts absolutely in this delicious Jacobean tragicomedy. Arbaces, the King of Iberia, conquers Tigranes, King of Armenia, and offers him noble treatment -- and his sister, Panthea, for a wife. But it's been awhile since Arbaces has seen Panthea, and when he does, he is seized with incestuous passion. Arbaces resists this forbidden love with all his might -- until she professes she loves him too! But now, what to do about Tigranes? click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: SUPER SHAW!: By Bernard Shaw. Starring Brenda Braxton, Mechael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Marsha Mason, Patrick Page, Tonya Pinkins, Renee Taylor, Karen Ziemba, G.B.S. Adapted, hosted and directed by David Staller. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Tonight: Singer/pianist Billy Stritch, Broadway belter Klea Blackhurst, beloved cabaret diva Natalie Douglas, theater and recording artist Julie Garnye, jazz goddess Gabrielle Stravelli and "Madam Secretary" star Erich Bergen will join Jim to reminisce and sing. click here

9:00 PM

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir and Kelli O'Hara - Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir is back! The Grammy and Emmy® Award-winning Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells at Temple Square join Tony Award®-winning star Kelli O'Hara and renowned actor Richard Thomas to celebrate the holidays with a nostalgic program (filmed pre-pandemic) that exudes the warmth and peace that the season can bring. Set against a backdrop of a country farmhouse and church, the visual and musical spectacle serves as a soulful tribute to the holiday traditions, songs, stories and individuals that have contributed to the rich cultural fabric that is uniquely American. The No. 1 holiday program on PBS for 15 of the past 16 years, Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir will air on PBS for the 17th consecutive year. click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here