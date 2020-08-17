Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, August 17- with Stephanie J. Block, Alex Lacamoire, and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Stephanie J. Block - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song | Philippa Stefani - Anyone can sing a song, it's what makes people listen, that is key. Understanding the text, the story, the role in which you play, transforms a song, into a performance. This, and only this is what makes an audience invest in you for the entire ride. click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Songwriting - Melodies & Rhythms | John Gardner - Have you always wanted to write your own songs? Or maybe you're already a songwriter who is looking to build your skills? This is the class for you. Join acclaimed singer-songwriter and recording artist John Gardner in part 3 of this 4 part series, where you'll learn how to craft melodies and rhythms that work with chord progressions and bring lyrical themes to life. Whether you play an instrument or not, everyone is welcome! click here

New York Theatre Barn's Choreography LIVE - Now in its 7th season, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre, and is also the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation. click here

The 19th: Whose Vote Is It Anyway? - On August 18th, 1920, the U.S. ratified the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote. Well... supposedly, anyway. In reality, It took many years before women of all races were able to exercise this right. Join us on the eve of the 100th anniversary for a virtual event featuring musical performances, poetry, theater, and more. We will both celebrate and interrogate the history of the 19th amendment and what it means for human rights and women nationwide. The 19th: Whose Vote Is It Anyway? is curated by a trio of multidisciplinary artists, Paige Hernandez (Associate Artistic Director of Everyman Theatre), Madeline Sayet (Executive Director, Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program) and Nicole A. Watson(Associate Artistic Director of Round House Theatre) click here

BACKSTAGE WITH MARCIA MILGROM DODGE - Backstage with MMD provides a personal and intimate forum, in which award-winning director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and her guests will share insightful and entertaining stories from some of their most beloved stage productions. Special guests: James Alexander (Little Shop of Horrors), Jim Weaver (Ragtime), Q. Smith (Come From Away), Monica Patton (Book Of Mormon), and Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island) from the Bay Street production of Ain't Misbehavin'. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2003: Wish You Were Here. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Patricia Racette, Roberto Alagna, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. From November 9, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Andréa Mondays! Guest Host Andréa Burns welcomes Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winning Music Director and Orchestrator, Alex Lacamoire! click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Special guests: Robert Creighton, Marty Thomas, Jelani Remy, Pam Tillis, Eve Plumb and Liam Forde! click here

9:00 PM

Mondays in the Club - A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - An online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world. A history-making first for The Muny, the live-streamed, free program features historic footage from past Muny summer shows, including A Chorus Line, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, Meet Me In St. Louis, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Muny Centennial Gala: An Evening with the Stars. The program will also feature new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., a series finale sing-along of "Auld Lang Syne" that honors a long-standing Muny closing night tradition, behind-the-scenes stories, a live vocal performance, The Muny Kids and Teens and so much more. click here

10:00 PM

The Mommy Assumption | Free Play Reading - The Mommy Assumption by Geetha Reddy. A free live play reading presented by San Francisco Playhouse. Registration is required. click here

