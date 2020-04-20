Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, April 20- with Rob McClure, Celia Keenan-Bolger and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 20, 2020.

What can you watch today?

12:00pm- Jennifer Ashley Tepper takes your questions about The Untold Stories of Broadway with BroadwayWorld Book Club!

1:00pm- Gabrielle Ruiz leads a Broadway Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home hosts Dance Workshop with Yvonne Winborne. Watch here!

3:00pm- Ali Solomon leads Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

3:00pm- Celia Keenan-Bolger hosts a NYTW masterclass via Zoom! Register here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Linda Peaches, Dre Woods and ARC Entertainment Company. Watch here!

7:00pm- Arturo Chacón-Cruz performs a living room recital for the LA Opera. Check it out here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Strauss's Elektra

(starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen) Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with the cast of Difficult People! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: Treasure Island

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Jacobs sings from her living room!

Rivera & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Mary Poppins!

Butler sings from the vault!

Get your workout on with MFF!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You