Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, October 23- with Next On Stage, Shoshana Bean and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 23, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Show & Tell with Farrell Parker - Join Farrell Parker for Monumental's Show & Tell: a day of social activism & stand up comedy! Spend a day following Farrell Parker (Olney Theatre Center's Singin' In The Rain, Constellation's Wild Party, Monumental's Flip Flop) as she takes you behind the scenes! Show & Tell gives artists a place to show and tell what matters to them beyond the stage. We hope this fun, silly series gets you off the couch, teaches you something new, and most importantly makes you smile. Join us on Monumental's instagram (@monumentaltheatreco) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MonumentalTheatreCo/) pages for the full day takeover on October 23rd. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

2:30 PM

TONIGHT AT THE LONDON COLISEUM- Ramin Karimloo - Seven intimate acoustic concerts will be streamed over a week with each night being headlined by a different leading musical theatre artist - Sharon D. Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cassidy Janson, Ramin Karimloo and Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler. One of the seven concerts will be a performance of a new British musical, After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden. The Creative Supervisor for the concerts will be Annabel Mutale Reed. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Baritone Michael J. Hawk parters with pianists Nino Sanikidze, Brendon Shapiro and Louis Lohraseb for a recital of music inspired by the Bard, "Shakespeare in France and on Broadway" click here

Mel Collins Feat. The StandardMel Band - Keep the Lights On Benefit Concert - Mel Collins seen in MTW's Little Shop of Horrors and the Reiner Staged Readings of As Thousands Cheer and Do Re Mi, gives us an evening of jazz standards and surprises while celebrating the women who made these songs memorable. It's time to sit back with your favorite cocktail and enjoy such classics as "Skylark," "My Romance," and "The Way You Look Tonight." Encore Broadcast: Wednesday, October 28 at 3pm (PDT) (avail til midnight). Can't watch right at show time? THE SHOW STARTS WHEN YOU'RE READY, complete watching by midnight on October 23 (or October 28 for encore). click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Atlantic Theater Fall Reunion Reading Series: Skeleton Crew - In MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau's third and final play in her Detroit trilogy, a makeshift family of workers at the last exporting auto plant in the city navigate the possibility of foreclosure. Power dynamics shift, and they are pushed to the limits of survival. When the line between blue collar and white collar gets blurred, how far over the lines are they willing to step. Skeleton Crew had its critically-acclaimed world premiere at Atlantic Stage 2 during our 2015|2016 season, transferring to our Linda Gross Theater later that season for an extended run due to popular demand! It won the AUDELCO Award for "Dramatic Production of the Year," and it has regularly landed on the annual list of The Top 10 Most Produced Plays in America. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Falstaff Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. From October 10, 1992. click here

The Haunting Hour - The Cannon Theatre proudly presents their 3rd online production, just in time for the spooky Halloween season! The Haunting Hour (Directed by Chris Merritt and Stage Managed by Hallie Merritt) offers two classic radio plays - join our cast of this 1940's radio show, as they bring these spooktacular stories (and old-timey radio studio) to life. The Black Cat, by Edgar Allen Poe: A man is driven to madness with the help of a black cat that seems to come back to life again and again. The Canterville Ghost, by Oscar Wilde: A family decides to buy a haunted house, one with a ghost! But... is it a real ghost? And can this zany family try to figure out how to silence it? click here

The Green Room: A College Musical - Imagine being in your last year of college as a theatre major. There are so many things happening: recitals, senior projects, juries and final productions. THE GREEN ROOM musical takes us on a journey of 4 college seniors who are approaching their final days on campus together, wondering and worrying about entering the real world. John, Cliff, Anna and Divonne live out complicated lives in their college theatre department's Green Room. At times hilarious and heartwarming, but always enlightening and even alarming, this concept musical gives an account of the struggles in finding your place in this crazy, 21st Century world. click here

8:00 PM

All About Evil (presented by Seize the Show) - There's been a murder on Broadway, and it's up to YOU to find the killer! Behind every great dive is a humble assistant, but when Broadway's brightest star goes missing, her timid helper steps onto the Broadway stage and knocks the audience dead! Unfortunately, someone has done the same with the missing star. And now it's up to you to solve the case and catch the killer before the press gets wind of the scandal. Take a nostalgic tour around the haunts of the golden age of Broadway, questioning five suspects, and solving one of ten possible endings! Your choices and knowledge of Broadway will reveal the clues to solve the murder. It would be crime if you missed out on All About Evil. Seize the Show is a live performance gaming experience where storytelling meets gameplay. Performed virtually in real time, audiences have the power to choose the outcome of the story. Each show's journey won't be like the last and YOU decide where the narrative will go. Choose to be a gamechanger. click here

SHOSHANA BEAN: BROADWAY MY WAY - Shoshana sings a wide range of Broadway hits and classics with a unique, soulful and personal twist. Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amasses millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. click here

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 10! click here

Whangārei Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Stepp Stewart's Soul Cinema Cabaret - Stepp Stewart's Soul Cinema Cabaret, a music revue of blockbuster classics, is playing at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square! While it has had its challenges, this year has been great for binging your favorite television shows, and watching all of your favorite movies! We couldn't go see something new so we turned to the classics, and as we all know, behind every good movie, is a great soundtrack! Stepp Stewart's New Soul Cinema Cabaret is a celebration of the iconic music from movies such as DREAMGIRLS, SHAFT, THE WIZ, THE BODYGUARD, WAITING TO EXHALE, LADY SINGS THE BLUES, and more! Stewart's Soul Cinema Cabaret will stir you with nostalgia, and have you singing and swaying the night away to the rhythm of these essential hits! Directed by Broadway veteran, Producer and Songwriter, Stepp Stewart, Soul Cinema Cabaret features songs such as PURPLE RAIN, DO YOU KNOW?, LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE BOY, A HEART IS A HOUSE, ENDLESS LOVE, and many more! Not only will you be thrilled by these amazing singers, Soul Cinema Cabaret features dancing and gorgeous costume & set design. You cannot miss this treat for the eyes and the ears! Commemorating the music of these time tested classics, is a great way to add some rhythm and fun to your family movie nights. click here

With Love, Now and Forever! CATS4COVID Relief - Conceived by and featuring the cast of the third national tour of Cats, the company of theater artists reunites after 34 years to create an upbeat, inspiring celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber's international musical phenomenon to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. From across the country, more than 30 former cast members collaborated on this virtual theatrical event set to premiere at 8 pm Eastern on Friday, October 23. The streaming video tribute will be available here through October 27. The stream will include a contemporary take on the opening number, "Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats," testimonials from cast members about how they were helped by The Actors Fund and a spectacular, new performance of the show-stopping "Memory" performed by Grammy Award-winner Leslie Ellis and award-winning playwright and actress Christine Toy. There will also be a fun Halloween surprise with "The Naming of Cats." click here

Our Invention of Tragedy - Our Invention of Tragedy details what happens, and where someone might go, when that someone "falls out of the All." (Mac Wellman, The Invention of Tragedy). Full of cats, dogs, people dressed as cats and dogs, existential dread, and good old-fashion goof-botting, Our IOT explores isolation and groups and offers an, albeit strange, island in a storm of true chaos (chaos that we experience in fake and real worlds and everywhere in between.) Written and (virtually) staged by the women of the most recent staging of Mac Wellman's The Invention of Tragedy, Our IOT is real spooky, real weird, and real real. Cast and Collaborators: Renee Harrison, Drita Kabashi, Mirra Kardonne, Macy Lanceta, Susan Ly, Alice Marcondes, Madelyn Robinson, Ana Semendo, Sarah Alice Shull, and Zoe Zimin. click here

Downtown Variety: Take 15 - La MaMa and CultureHub team up to create Downtown Variety, an online live performance series that features short acts of dance, music, theater, new media, comedy, A/V performance, and more. Responding to national protests and social isolation, Downtown Variety brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Artists for this edition include: John Jesurun, Nuntinee Tansriskal and Yuguang Zhang, Volumetric Performance Toolbox (Valencia James with Thomas Wester, Ben Purdy, Thomas Newlands, Sorob Louie, Simon Boas), and more TBA! click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Ruby Lewis - This brand new one-woman concert serves as a love letter to the human spirit. Personally titling the evening Dear World, Ms. Lewis curated a song list which offers a departure from the current state of things, indulging you with her soaring vocals, decadent ballads, and uplifting personal faves, all with a Southern wit and warmth that garnered her loyal fan base. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

#BluelightSeries - Conch Shell Productions, in co-production with HB Studio, will present #BlueLightSeries featuring live streamed performances of four new one-act comedic plays by Caribbean American playwrights, Oct. 23, and 30 at 9 p.m. ET. This Friday, two off-beat comedies explore voting in America. "I Married a Black Republican," written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher, directed by Tanya Taylor, and performed by Tristan Cunningham, Guyviaud Joseph, and Sarah Marable forces a choice between love and politics. In the second play, also about choice, "The Customer Voting Service," written by Juan Ramirez, Jr., directed by Susan Tenney, and performed by Tanya Perez and Jarvis Tomdio, the protagonist must make a critical decision regarding his right to vote. Ticket price: $10 general admission; $5 senior and student click here

10:00 PM

Bob Moses Livestream - On October 20, electronic music band Bob Moses announced an exclusive partnership with Twitch, which will serve as the sole destination to catch future Bob Moses branded livestreams. The partnership kicks off with a major hour-long Bob Moses concert. Filmed live from an abandoned radio tower in Topanga Canyon, outside Los Angeles, the hour will comprise multiple sets in different configurations, drawing material from their latest project Desire to their previous albums Battle Lines and Days Gone By. A live Q&A between Bob Moses' Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, and the Twitch community will follow. click here

