Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 16- with Ana Villafañe, Michael Cerveris, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 16, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Old Vic: Dr. Seuss's The Lorax - Staged in celebration of the story's 50th anniversary of publication, David Greig and Charlie Fink's Olivier Award-nominated adaptation, directed by Max Webster, is inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version to keep young (and older) minds entertained, enchanted and empowered with its central message of protecting the planet. Written 50 years ago, The Lorax's magical battle to save his beloved truffula trees and the whole of Paradise Valley from the go-getting Once-ler resonates today louder than ever. click here

12:00 PM

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. click here

New Faces Sing Broadway 1961 - Porchlight Music Theatre announces its next virtual offering, the latest edition of its New Faces Sing Broadway series, New Faces Sing Broadway 1961 hosted by Kelvin Roston, Jr., directed by Brianna Borger and with music direction and arrangements by Tom Vendafreddo. New Faces Sing Broadway 1961 was filmed on-site at Chicago's historic Studebaker Theatre and will be available for streaming beginning Friday, April 16 at 12 p.m. Central time through Sunday, May 16. Tickets are $25 - $50 and are on sale now. For more information, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or call the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884. Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returns, taking audiences on a musical journey from the start to the finish of an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. Jeff Award-winning actor Kelvin Roston, Jr. is the host and introduces the audience, virtually, to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as the guide to the stars, songs and stories of the 1961 Broadway season. click here

1:00 PM

#stillHERE Online | Communion - #11 - Communion is an experimental video art response to the isolation and uncertainty we are all facing as artists and humans in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. This eleventh duet features Doug Elkins & Sharon Estacio! click here

2:00 PM

Old Vic: Dr. Seuss's The Lorax - Staged in celebration of the story's 50th anniversary of publication, David Greig and Charlie Fink's Olivier Award-nominated adaptation, directed by Max Webster, is inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version to keep young (and older) minds entertained, enchanted and empowered with its central message of protecting the planet. Written 50 years ago, The Lorax's magical battle to save his beloved truffula trees and the whole of Paradise Valley from the go-getting Once-ler resonates today louder than ever. click here

6:30 PM

ANA VILLAFAÑE: LIVE IN CONCERT - Ana Villafañe, the New York City skyline, and you. TodayTix reunites the audience and the artist - safely - during this one-night-only event. Join the On Your Feet! star for an outdoor acoustic performance on the rooftop of Showfields in Manhattan's NOHO neighborhood. click here

7:00 PM

Dirty Paki Lingerie - DIRTY PAKI LINGERIE is a one-woman play written and acted by Aizzah Fatima. Aizzah expertly depicts different characters, all of whom are confronting the intersection of tradition and modernity as Muslim women. Fatima embodies the complex interplay between heritage and contemporary society. click here

MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW - MOMMY'S DEAD is a contemporary riff on Chekhov's Three Sisters. This original theatre/film hybrid production will be captured on The Ellen's stage with parts of the action spilling out into other corners of the historic theater. A single roaming camera scrutinizes the actors, catching glimpses of intimate moments and secret exchanges, all filmed in one continuous shot. click here

7:30 PM

UNCSA Horn Studio in Concert - A concert featuring works from the repertoire for horn performed by students from the Horn Studio. click here

Hype Man: a break beat play - Called "Sharply directed, incredibly well-acted, and absolutely of-the-moment" by WGBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen, Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play asks: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? This newly reimagined version of the Elliot Norton Award-winning play by poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On) follows a rapper, a beat-maker, and a hype man on the verge of making it big when the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the interracial hip-hop trio to the core and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and protest. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Dvořák's Rusalka Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From February 25, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Stars in the House - ASSASSINS Reunion with Michael Cerveris, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, Anne L. Nathan, Lee WIlkof and Jerry Zaks. The Angie Torres Charitable Trust is generously offering a $2,500 matching donation for tonight's show! ​ click here

9:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

10:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here