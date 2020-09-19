Virtual Theatre This Weekend: September 19-20- with the Broadway Flea Market, Judy Kuhn, and More!

What's streaming this weekend? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, September 19-20, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program.

2:00 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Improvisation and Other Ways to Sharpen Your Skills With Director and Actor Lettie De Anda click here

CURRENTS: 716 - CURRENTS: 716 is comprised of fifteen world-premiere solo-performances that are set right here and right now. CURRENTS: 716 takes us into the distinct and diverse lives of individuals as they tell their stories - through sketches, monologues, poetry, ASL, poetry, and dance - during this extraordinary moment. click here

4:00 PM

7:30 PM

An Evening with Ty Stephens LIVE - With his longtime Music Director, Richard Cummings, Jr., Ty Stephens presents a fun and sexy evening of Standards from Stage and Film, along with some delicious R&B/Jazz, including originals from his albums, and a few not yet recorded. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., Ty Stephens is an award-winning Singer/Songwriter, Entertainer/Recording Artist. Featured soloist and Choir Director for Center For Spiritual Living North Jersey, and, presented in 2019 at the New Thought retreat SOAR at Asilomar, to raving reception. He has toured the world with his band, (the) SoulJaazz and released 4 studio albums of original music. Ty has toured and recorded with the legendary Harry Belafonte, and enjoyed 8 tours of Japan with superstar Toshi Kubota. He appeared on Broadway in the original productions of "Sophisticated Ladies" (with Gregory Hines and Phyllis Hyman) and "Marilyn, An American Fable" (with Scott Bakula). With many years of theatre productions to his credit, Ty was bestowed the Audelco award for "best actor in a musical" for "On Kentucky Avenue" in 2018. Ty and his band spent 6 glorious Seasons at the world-famous Sporting Club in Monte Carlo as the Sporting Orchestra (*opening for Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Janet Jackson, Carlos Santana, Steely Dan, Eric Clapton, Alicia Keys, and Celine Dion, to name only a few); 4 tours of eastern Russia, and, 2 tours of Busan, South Korea with the US State Department. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo; conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. From February 10, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Cabernet Cabaret Live Streaming Saturday Night - Boise Little Theater Announces First-Ever Cabernet Cabaret! New Online Show to Incorporate Live Acts and Season 72 Awards. This broadcast will include 12 acts singing, dancing, and acting live from Boise Little Theater's landmark round building. This show will serve as a major fundraiser for the community theater. COVID-19 has affected many local and national art venues. As a non-profit theater, BLT relies heavily on ticket sales and donations to keep the theater fiscally secure. Since March, Boise Little Theater has had to cancel or postpone four of it's normally scheduled shows. Viewers can help by donating to an act's Facebook fundraiser to help that act win the Grand Prize People's Choice Award. There is also an online auction live now on BLT's website (http://boiselittletheater.org/cabernet-cabaret/auctions/) which includes many local goods and services, regional trips, and even a virtual interview with a Broadway star! The little theater understands that this is a difficult time for many people, but any show of support is appreciated, even if it is simply tuning into the #CabCab Facebook event and showing some love: @BoiseLittleTheater on Facebook For more information go to boiselittletheater.org. Everyone can watch BLT's Cabernet Cabaret during the Facebook live stream starting at 8 PM MST this Saturday, 9/19/2020! click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Anne Martinez & Lisa Marie Smith - A long awaited duo, Lisa Marie Smith (BAZ, PIN UP, MAYFAIR) and Anne Martinez (BAZ, FANTASY, PIN UP) introduce their new production, ROUX. With arrangements spanning rock, jazz, emo, electro pop, folk, rock to musical theatre, ROUX will keep you guessing to what you'll experience next. click here

Sunday, September 20

10:00 AM

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction - The biggest day for Broadway fans is going virtual for the first time in the event's history when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns on Sunday, September 20. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing the traditional community gathering in the heart of NYC's Theater District. So Broadway Cares is moving the highly anticipated event online with all the features you love from the in-person event: live and silent auctions, one-on-one video chats with Broadway stars and the opportunity to bring home theatrical collectables. Early bidding has begun on silent and live auction items. click here

12:00 PM

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

2:00 PM

LIFT EVERY VOICE: A VIRTUAL ANTI-RACISM RALLY - Broadway for Biden will present LIFT EVERY VOICE: A VIRTUAL ANTI-RACISM RALLY. This uplifting and educational pre-taped event will include interviews, filmed performances, and speeches-all in support of electing the Biden/Harris ticket and standing up for racial equity and justice, both on Broadway and across the nation. The event is produced by Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl form the North Country) and features the talents of James Alonzo (choreographer), Mikayla Bartholomew (Bayano), Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Ellis Dawson (Aladdin), LaVon Fisher-Wilson (SuperYou), Blaine Alden Krauss (The Cher Show), Kenny Leon (director, American Son), Renni Magee (Love Life), Nicholas Palmquist (choreographer), Kamille Upshaw (Mean Girls) and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton) along with Sprawl. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's Norma Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. From October 7, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Judy Kuhn - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: September Edition - RULE OF 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 different writers. For each round of 7x7, every playwright devises one rule & then each playwright creates a new piece incorporating ALL 7 rules.... Performed on Zoom, streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. click here

