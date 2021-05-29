Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 29-30- with George Salazar, Sara Bareilles, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 29-30, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, May 29

6:00 AM

North Star with Lori Hamilton - Known by her Mum as "the child who ruined my life," Lori Hamilton was forced to find her own way in life. Her show, North Star, is a mix of tragedy, laughter, hope and gutsy determination. Not to worry! Lori Hamilton, Creator, comedian, singer/songwriter is just fine! Join Lori on her journey from hardship to happiness... North West End UK praised... "...excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny" click here

12:00 PM

PARK-E LALEH - By Shayan Lotfi, directed by Mike Donahue, dramaturg: Andy Knight. Amir seeks asylum in the UK after fleeing persecution in his native Iran, but he's haunted by what he's left behind. Now he's attempting to settle in a city full of strangers-looking for anything or anyone that might allow him to finally feel at home. click here

3:00 PM

"Lady LiberTease" - "Lady LiberTease" written and performed by Kristen Laurel Caplan, developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. When Kirsten makes a commitment to anti-racism, she uncovers truths about her family's history that connects her to a long forgotten American goddess' problematic past. Together, they wrestle with being white and female- of being both oppressed and an oppressor. click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss's Capriccio Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by John Cox. From April 23, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

This American Wife - Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But "fan," derived from "fanaticus" meaning "insanely but divinely inspired," does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here

Stars in the House - PUNKY BREWSTER with Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson in support of You Gotta Believe, whose goal is to find youth permanent families, so that they have the support system they need to live safely and to their highest potential. The evening will be sponsored by Charter Communications, Amazon and A&E. ​ click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Pim's Metamorphoses - A modern epic poem. A vlog through the looking glass. A live performance. A celebration of ancient stories and new mediums. Inspired by Ovid's Metamorphoses. Written and performed by Neil Redfield. Directed by Ann Noling. click here

10:00 PM

Antigone - A play by Sophocles Presented by El Camino College, Center for the Arts - Antigone, a play by Sophocles, is a political thriller that remains relevant in our modern times as it challenges us to think of answers to questions about the position of the individual within society, the empowerment of women, loyalty, faith and love. click here

Sunday, May 30

6:00 AM

12:00 PM

1:00 PM

Email Pro, ft. Special Guest SUSIE ESSMAN! - Email Pro is a recurring 60-minute livestream based on Ivan Anderson's long-running email performance art. The show consists of writing and sending emails to strangers, whose email addresses are provided by members of the chat audience. The emails themselves consist of parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Writing and sending them serves as a vehicle for improvised standup comedy and a very glitchy masterclass in using email. click here

2:00 PM

ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK - The Congress for Jewish Culture will host ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK, a 120th birthday celebration for Yiddish writer Itzik Manger. This very special virtual event, presented in conjunction with the California Institute for Yiddish Culture & Language, Ot Azoy London, the League for Yiddish, and Yung-Yidish of Tel-Aviv, will feature an international ensemble of Yiddish luminaries with readings, music and discussion, revealing why Itzik Manger has such an inspirational, enduring legacy. Scheduled participants in ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK will include Los Angeles-based Mike Burstyn (Star of Broadway's BARNUM, THE ROTHSCHILDS); Shura Lipovsky ('Adrienne Cooper Dreaming in Yiddish' Award-winning singer, Amsterdam); Dr. Helen Beer (Itzik Manger biographer, London); Ruth Levin (Leading Israeli interpreter of the Yiddish song, Tel Aviv); Mendy Cahan (SON OF SAUL, A FILM UNFINISHED; Tel Aviv); Binyumen Schaechter (Conductor of the Jewish People's Philharmonic Chorus; Composer of NAKED BOYS SINGING! & THAT'S LIFE; New York); Gitl Schaechter-Viswanath (Author & poet, SUDDEN RAIN: YIDDISH POEMS; Bergen County); Sharon Bernstein (Cantor, Sha'ar Zahav; Palo Alto); Shane Baker (the best-loved Episcopalian on the Yiddish stage today, New York); and Miri Koral (Founding Director of the California Institute for Yiddish Culture & Language, Los Angeles). Itzik Manger (1901 - 1969), legendary poet, dramatist, novelist, and enfant terrible of Yiddish literature, is perhaps best known for his MEGILE-LIDER ("Megillah Cycle," 1936) in which he recast the traditional Purim play as dramatic lyrics, and for writing the lyrics to "Oyfn Veg Shteyt a Boym" (On the Road Stands a Tree), one of the most beloved Yiddish songs of all time. His works continue to be performed, analyzed and translated all over the globe. Founded in 1948, the Congress for Jewish Culture (Executive Director, Shane Baker) is a secular organization based in New York City dedicated to its longstanding commitment to enriching Yiddish culture worldwide. ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK will be available for viewing live via Zoom and Facebook Live: facebook.com/Kultur.kongres. For more information, visit www.congressforjewishculture.org. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- George Salazar - GEORGE SALAZAR is best known for playing Michael Mell in Be More Chill (garnering a Lucille Lortel Award, two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, and Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). He was most recently seen as Seymour in the critically-acclaimed Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors. Other NY theater credits include Godspell (2011 Bway revival), The Lightning Thief (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick...BOOM!; Here Lies Love. TV: Superstore; Nancy Drew; Bull; Divorce. Albums: Two-Player Game, Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, The Jonathan Larson Project, Godspell. @georgesalazar click here

3:30 PM

American Pianists Association's Awards - Sam Hong's Solo Recital - The American Pianists Association has announced updated plans for|the 2021 classical awards. Due to the ongoing health crisis, President/CEO and Artistic Director, Joel Harrison has announced that the five 2021 finalists Dominic Cheli, Kenny Broberg, Mackenzie Melemed, Michael Davidman and Sahun Sam Hong, will record private adjudicated recitals April 15-17. Each recital will be recorded by WFYI for broadcast on radio and streaming and begin airing in late May via multiple platforms including radio, Facebook and YouTube. The five pianists will return to Indianapolis for the finals in front of live audiences June 25-27. click here

4:00 PM

Creating Your Own Path: A Proactive Approach to Your Career in Comedy II (The Groundlings) - He's back! Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe, The Interview) will share his career path while offering strategies and suggestions for how students can be proactive in building their career. Moderated by Main Company member Leonard Robinson, Randall's best friend in the world. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT - Capital Concerts continues a beloved tradition today with the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT on PBS, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise with all-star performances and tributes from Washington, D.C. and around the country honoring all of our American heroes. This year's celebration also features performances from Broadway veterans Sara Bareilles and Brian d'Arcy James. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Le Comte Ory Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, Susanne Resmark, Juan Diego Flórez, Stéphane Degout, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Bartlett Sher. From April 9, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

8:30 PM

Together Apart - TOGETHER APART, a collection of new short musicals written, composed, directed-by and starring Brown University alumni, will raise money for The Actors Fund. The musical evolved out of a true Zoom moment: A Brown musical theater reunion attended by graduates from the early 80s through the late 90s. Lisa Loeb, '90 Graduate and Grammy Award Winner, was energized by the digital reconnection, and inspired to write a musical about the experience. She asked the group if they wanted to collaborate, and the creative process began. Loeb said "As I sat in the Zoom reunion, listening to everyone talk about their current lives, connecting with friends, and reflecting on all of our vivid musical theater memories from Brown, I realized that we shouldn't just talk about what happened in the past, but we should write a Zoom musical about what's going on, and it should happen all in the world of Zoom. And by sharing our storytelling and our passion and love for theater, we can work together to provide an outlet for our shared creativity while giving back to this incredible cause." click here

A SHAKES BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION - A Shakes Birthday Celebration presents classic Shakespearean characters such as Hamlet, Juliet, Richard III, Puck and more in monologues or duet scenes. The cast includes Charles Askenaizer, Mary Ann de la Cruz, Frederick Slate, Howard Raik, Melody Rogatis, Jean Louise Edwards, Tom Ochocinski, Jason Harrison Murphy, Lindsay Koehler, Therese Harrold and John Vinopal. Donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged. click here