Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 23-24- with Kelli O'Hara, Chita Rivera and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 23-24, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Standard Time

Saturday, May 23

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - Stars and Stripes Ballet Break. Get moving and feel patriotic! This 20-minute Ballet Break, led by NYCB dancer Alexa Maxwell, focuses on Balanchine's rousing 1954 ballet set to marches by John Philip Sousa. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Reading Music (Part III) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with James Brown III click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Gabrielle Ruiz click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays in the House: Re-airing THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED: By Douglas Carter Beane. Starring Julie White, Johnny Galecki, Neal Huff and Zoe Lister-Jones click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Abby C. Smith click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Mauricio Martinez - After starring on Broadway as Emilio Estefan and headlining the 1st National Tour of On Your Feet! for a year, Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television (currently starring in the Emmy Winning NBC Universo's "El Vato" on Netflix), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold out debut two years ago and his sold out evening last year with his solo concert De México To Broadway, where he takes the audience on a musical journey of his life & multifaceted career...and his "love affair" with New York. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Gounod's Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 10, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends click here

Joe's Pub Live - Dreamy 30's Shanghai Pop-Jazz inspired by Gary Lucas' celebrated album The Edge of Heaven, which rose to #1 on the World Music Charts. An intriguing fusion of Eastern and Western musical styles mingles with new Mandarin versions of classics by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and Jeff Buckley. Grammy-nominated guitar legend Gary Lucas (Captain Beefheart, Jeff Buckley) has been called "one of the best and most original guitarists in America" by Rolling Stone. click here

The Tank Rule of 7x7- 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they're taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the zoom link. click here

Our Lady of 121st Street by Stephen Adly Guirgis- LAB presents virtual reading of directed by Elizabeth Rodriguez* and feature eight members of the original Off-Broadway cast: Elizabeth Canavan*, Liza Colón-Zayas*, Scott Hudson*, Russell G. Jones*, Portia, Al Roffe*, Felix Solis*, and David Zayas*. Joining them are Bobby Cannavale*, John Doman*, Laurence Fishburne, and Dierdre Friel. David Deblinger* will read stage directions. click here

Wizard of Oz Con- The first of its kind "Virtual Wizard of Oz Con" celebrates all aspects of Oz. From "Wicked" to "The Wiz," film critic and Oz historian Ryan Jay will interview some of the greatest celebrities ever to have entered the Emerald City, including Broadway's Todrick Hall and Shanice Williams from NBC's The Wiz Live. click here

Sunday, May 24

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids- Soul Science Kids. A seamless blend of fun grooves and empowering tunes that draws from soul, funk, hip-hop, interactive digital experiences, and more. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Escape to Margaritaville Workshop NEW** w/ Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Jr: DO YOU READ ME?: By Kat Funkhouser. Starring Amaya Braganza (The King and I), Savvy Crawford (Amelie), Hudson Flynn and Gregory Diaz IV ("In the Heights" film) and Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Snack & Chat with Noah Weisberg click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #HumanityInConcert. Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert each Sunday at 3 pm. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Auditioning and Directing w/ Sammi Cannold - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #MemorialForUsAll- Kelli O'Hara leads the fourth Memorial for Us All, a weekly community remembrance in the form of a short concert honoring and celebrating those who have left us too soon. click here

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Massenet's Manon Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 7, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

National Memorial Day Concert- PBS will present a concert event featuring performances from Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and more! click here

Stars in the House - TBA click here

