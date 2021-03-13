Virtual Theatre This Weekend: March 13-14- with Emily Skinner, Eric Jordan Young and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, March 13-14, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, March 13

12:00 AM

Charlotte's Web - The well-beloved children's story of the young pig, Wilbur, and his struggles to stay alive despite being a runt. He is befriended by the clever and extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who thinks up a way to help him. Add in other enchanting characters like Templeton, a gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into doing a good deed, and audiences will be treated to an inspiring reminder of how loyal friends can come in all shapes and sizes, whether in a barnyard or in the schoolyard. Directed by Emily Parr Running Time: Approximately 50 minutes Featuring artists ages 9 - Adult! click here

San Diego Musical Theatre Presents: Date Night! - Special guest Emmy Award-winner CAROLYN HENNESY and all your favorite San Diego Musical Theatre's couples join us for this 4-night only virtual event. Incredibly funny with amazing vocals, whether you're a cynic or a hopeless romantic, the all-star cast of DATE NIGHT is sure to make you fall in love. click here

The Glass Between Stars - In The Glass Between Stars, Claire is drinking coffee at a café in North Hollywood, when she hears Gideon call her name. It's been three years since high school sweethearts Gideon and Claire, now 27, separated. The Glass Between Stars jumps back and forth through time in a non-linear journey exploring grief, loss, the meaning of death, the universe, and time. click here

9:30 AM

Treason - Treason is the exciting new musical drama about the gunpowder plot, set to completely blow you away with a stunning new score and lyrics, featuring a fusion of original folk and pop songs that tell a crucial tale in England's history. With the 5 previously released songs plus 5 more explosive tracks being performed by the West End's most talented performers on stage, musical theatre fans will not want to miss this. This fantastic concert cast includes: Lucie Jones (Legally Blonde, Waitress), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Show Boat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Cedric Neal (Chess, Memphis), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline Or Change), all alongside the multi-talented poet, writer and performer, Debris Stevenson (1st Luv, Poet in da Corner), as the show's narrator. click here

10:00 AM

Lincoln Center Activate Visioning Lab: Writing Our Collective Future - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Join playwrights Adam Bock and Ren Dara Santiago for an art-making workshop focused on pressing challenges and hopeful aspirations for our collective future. click here

2:00 PM

Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration - This once-in-a-lifetime event will include performances, tributes, and birthday wishes from Liza's co-stars, friends, and admirers from coast to coast-from Hollywood to Broadway-to honor the iconic singer, actress, recording star, and concert performer, including Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes, Neil Meron, and more. click here

2:30 PM

Treason - Treason is the exciting new musical drama about the gunpowder plot, set to completely blow you away with a stunning new score and lyrics, featuring a fusion of original folk and pop songs that tell a crucial tale in England's history. With the 5 previously released songs plus 5 more explosive tracks being performed by the West End's most talented performers on stage, musical theatre fans will not want to miss this. This fantastic concert cast includes: Lucie Jones (Legally Blonde, Waitress), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Show Boat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Cedric Neal (Chess, Memphis), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline Or Change), all alongside the multi-talented poet, writer and performer, Debris Stevenson (1st Luv, Poet in da Corner), as the show's narrator. click here

3:00 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. 10 TEN-MINUTE PLAYS x 10 PLAYWRIGHTS = 100 MINUTES OF PURE JOY click here

Virtual Players Theatre Short Play Festival Sex! - For our 10th Anniversary we will be live streaming our short play festival from the Players Theatre on YouTube for a virtual audience A little bit naughty and slightly steamy but very sexy. No one under 18 will be admitted to the performance so ..... 4 plays from 4 playwrights Week 2: Subway Seat by Genny Yosco Throbbing In by Leonard Goodisman The Year 2037 by Jocelyn Freeman Don't Flip Your Snood by Rex McGregor Purchase tix at: www.ShortPlayNYC.com - Use code: BWW to save 50% click here

Coffeehouse Chronicles #159: Lola And Linda - Secrets From Their First 40 Years - Coffeehouse Chronicles #159: Lola And Linda - Secrets From Their First 40 Years takes a look at the early careers of Lola Pashalinski and Linda Chapman. Moderated by Anne Bogart, the panel members include Melanie Joseph, JoAnne Akalaitis, and Clove Galilee. Voice Over narration is provided by Mia Yoo and Nicky Paraiso. click here

6:00 PM

Dance Rising NYC: Video Tour (Still Dancing): 300 Videos Broadcast Throughout the Five Boroughs at More Than 20 Cultural Venues - Dance Rising NYC announces a five borough Video Tour (Still Dancing) from March 13-21 to mark the one-year anniversary of NYC's cultural shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Screens across New York City will broadcast videos from Dance Rising's fall 2020 dance-outs, bringing visibility to the dance industry while live performance remains on pause. A grassroots collective formed last fall as an urgent response to the pandemic, Dance Rising NYC is a platform for embodied advocacy that affirms the importance of dance in all its forms. In October and December 2020, Dance Rising organized live, hyper-local dance outs: on several specific dates/times, 300+ NYC dancers across the boroughs simultaneously took to the parks, streets, and rooftops to dance, calling attention to an entire sector that has been shut down by the pandemic. Dance Rising collected video recordings from these dance-outs, representing individual artists and established companies like Limon, Ballet Hispánico, Flamenco Vivo, Trisha Brown, Heidi Latsky Dance, The Bang Group, New York Theatre Ballet, Kinesis Project dance theatre, jill sigman/thinkdance, Renegade Performance Group and Movement of the People. Now these compilation videos are ready to share with the public. Dance Rising is teaming up with the Village Alliance to produce large-scale projections around Astor Place including at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art (March 13-15) and partnering with 20+ cultural organizations in all five boroughs to display these videos in venue lobbies, windows, and online (March 13-21). New Yorkers can also see short clips on LINKNYC kiosks across the city (March 8-26). Collectively, these videos will saturate the city with what already exists but has been out of the public eye for the past year. click here

6:30 PM

[hieroglyph] by Erika Dickerson-Despenza - Involuntarily displaced in Chicago two months post-Katrina, 13-year-old Davis wrestles with the cultural landscape of a new city and school community while secretly coping with the PTSD of an assault at the Superdome. With her mother still in New Orleans committed to the fight for Black land ownership and her father committed to starting a new life in the Midwest, divorce threatens to further separate a family already torn apart. Will Davis be left hanging in the balance? [hieroglyph] traverses the intersection of environmental racism, sexual violence, and displacement, examining the psychological effects of a state-sanctioned man-made disaster on the most vulnerable members of the Katrina diaspora. click here

7:00 PM

THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - Join Keen Company for a benefit broadcast of The Year of Magical Thinking starring Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Kathleen Chalfant in a one-woman tour de force performance. Adapted from Joan Didion's best-selling memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking explores the author's poignant journey of grief following tragic personal events. Written with Didion's trademark style of cool wit and clever observation, The Year of Magical Thinking is an intimate look at the resilience of the human heart. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

7:30 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. 10 TEN-MINUTE PLAYS x 10 PLAYWRIGHTS = 100 MINUTES OF PURE JOY click here

Shadow and Light: Kevin Lawrence and Dmitri Shteinberg in Recital - Livestream - Faculty Artist Series Violinist Kevin Lawrence and pianist Dmitri Shteinberg continue their long-standing collaboration in a recital that contrasts the existential brooding of Shostakovich with the genial lyricism of Brahms and an electrifying display of virtuosity by minimalist composer John Adams. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Giordano's Andrea Chénier Starring Maria Guleghina, Wendy White, Stephanie Blythe, Luciano Pavarotti, and Juan Pons, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nicolas Joël. From October 15, 1996. click here

Our Home. Your Home. - The star-studded bergenPAC benefit concert is produced by Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew for Chew Entertainment and hosted by Fox 5 "Good Day New York" co-host Lori Stokes. Starring: Paul Anka, Jack Antonoff, The Cast of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, John Fogerty , Jay Leno, Darlene Love, Wynton Marsalis, Itzhak Perlman, Ali Stroker, Dionne Warwick, Kelli Rabke, Amelia Gold & Alexander Diaz, The Performing Arts School Students and more artists to be announced! click here

8:00 PM

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - What happens when two people, a former couple who haven't seen each other in 20 years - meet up on Zoom? What follows is funny, touching and tuneful, as they navigate their way through the thickets of their past relationship, which he remembers one way and she remembers quite differently. click here

Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration - This once-in-a-lifetime event will include performances, tributes, and birthday wishes from Liza's co-stars, friends, and admirers from coast to coast-from Hollywood to Broadway-to honor the iconic singer, actress, recording star, and concert performer, including Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes, Neil Meron, and more. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Edgar Allen - A manic lullabye inspired by the childhood and short stories of Edgar Allan Poe. Eleven-year-old Edgar Allan has only one goal: to be the most remarkable boy at Manor House School. He has only one obstacle: Edgar Allan. Edgar Allan is a two-person musical created and performed by Katie Hartman and Nick Ryan. It follows a pre-adolescent Edgar Allan Poe in his first year at English Boarding School, as he seeks to gain academic ascendancy over the student body. All goes to plan until another boy named Edgar Allan arrives in class... which complicates his schemes of dominance. Edgar Allan is a dark, comedic riff on the obsessions, the mania, and the insanity that haunted the life and work of America's first professional writer. click here

9:00 PM

Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry - In This Moment - Eric Jordan Young takes the stage with world renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry to share songs, personal stories, and career highlights. Eric Jordan Young is an accomplished Producer, Director, Choreographer, Entertainer, Playwright and Songwriter with TV, Broadway (RAGTIME '98/'09, CHICAGO, SEUSSICAL, LOOK OF LOVE), Off-Broadway, Regional (NYSF, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Alliance Theater), National Tour (CHICAGO, RAGTIME, DREAMGIRLS), and Commercial credits. Las Vegas performances include COCKTAIL CABARET (Caesars Palace), ROCK OF AGES (Venetian/Rio), SHAKIN' - Vegas Remixed with a Twist (Planet Hollywood), CHICAGO (Mandalay Bay), STARLIGHT EXPRESS (Las Vegas Hilton) and VEGAS! THE SHOW. Eric has performed with several Symphonies throughout the country including the Atlanta Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Phoenix Symphony Orchestra and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. His solo album ONCE IN A LIFETIME, was produced by his company EnJoY! Productions and his one-man musical SAMMY & ME is the winner of the ArtVoice and Salt Awards. Mr. Young served as the Resident Director of BAZ (Venetian/Palazzo) and loves working as a Creative Director for original projects in Las Vegas including THIS IS CHRISTMAS (Venetian), RENEGADES (Caesars Palace) and DRAG SUPPER CLUB. Eric is the Associate Director for the Norwegian Cruise Line production of FOOTLOOSE and ROCK OF AGES as well as the recent production of ROCK OF AGES in Hollywood, CA. Eric is a proud graduate of Ithaca College. EnJoY! click here

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

Virtual Rogue Festival presents #txtshow - A crowdsourced immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. Please Note: Audience members must keep their camera and microphone on the entire show. This show contains audience interaction. The content of the show is based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity. Recommended for 18+. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

Sunday, March 14

12:00 AM

Charlotte's Web - The well-beloved children's story of the young pig, Wilbur, and his struggles to stay alive despite being a runt. He is befriended by the clever and extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who thinks up a way to help him. Add in other enchanting characters like Templeton, a gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into doing a good deed, and audiences will be treated to an inspiring reminder of how loyal friends can come in all shapes and sizes, whether in a barnyard or in the schoolyard. Directed by Emily Parr Running Time: Approximately 50-minutes Featuring artists ages 9 - Adult! click here

San Diego Musical Theatre Presents: Date Night! - Special guest Emmy Award-winner CAROLYN HENNESY and all your favorite San Diego Musical Theatre's couples join us for this 4-night only virtual event. Incredibly funny with amazing vocals, whether you're a cynic or a hopeless romantic, the all-star cast of DATE NIGHT is sure to make you fall in love. click here

Charlot - Meet Wilbur, a terrific piglet trying to make his way in the world. Orphaned and considered to be the runt of the liter, he is dearly loved by his owner, Fern Arable. But as soon as he is old enough, Wilbur is sent to the Zuckerman family farm to meet the eventual fate all grown pigs meet. That's when Wilbur meets Charlotte, a wise and clever spider, who becomes his best friend. She hatches a plan to help save his life. Add in other enchanting characters like the gluttonous Templeton, a talkative goose and an intelligent "old sheep," audiences will be treated to an inspiring reminder of bravery, selfless love, and how loyal friends come in all shapes and sizes. Directed by Emily Lanik Parr | Running time is ~ 60 minutes click here

9:30 AM

Treason - Treason is the exciting new musical drama about the gunpowder plot, set to completely blow you away with a stunning new score and lyrics, featuring a fusion of original folk and pop songs that tell a crucial tale in England's history. With the 5 previously released songs plus 5 more explosive tracks being performed by the West End's most talented performers on stage, musical theatre fans will not want to miss this. This fantastic concert cast includes: Lucie Jones (Legally Blonde, Waitress), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Show Boat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Cedric Neal (Chess, Memphis), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline Or Change), all alongside the multi-talented poet, writer and performer, Debris Stevenson (1st Luv, Poet in da Corner), as the show's narrator. click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a recurring 60-minute livestream based on Ivan Anderson's long-running email performance art. The show consists of writing and sending emails to strangers, whose email addresses are provided by members of the chat audience. The emails themselves consist of parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Writing and sending them serves as a vehicle for improvised standup comedy and a very glitchy masterclass in using email. click here

Treason - Treason is the exciting new musical drama about the gunpowder plot, set to completely blow you away with a stunning new score and lyrics, featuring a fusion of original folk and pop songs that tell a crucial tale in England's history. With the 5 previously released songs plus 5 more explosive tracks being performed by the West End's most talented performers on stage, musical theatre fans will not want to miss this. This fantastic concert cast includes: Lucie Jones (Legally Blonde, Waitress), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Show Boat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Cedric Neal (Chess, Memphis), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline Or Change), all alongside the multi-talented poet, writer and performer, Debris Stevenson (1st Luv, Poet in da Corner), as the show's narrator. click here

3:00 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10 TEN-MINUTE PLAYS x 10 PLAYWRIGHTS = 100 MINUTES OF PURE JOY 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. click here

The Seth Concert Series- Emily Skinner - Emily was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 season in The Cher Show. In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his last show PRINCE OF BROADWAY at Manhattan Theatre Club and she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Group's much lauded production of PICNIC, where she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Rosemary. Previous to that, she appeared as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Houston's Theatre Under The Stars and as Phyllis in FOLLIES at The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, garnering rave reviews for both performances. click here

5:00 PM

The Fab Four HELP! Livestream - Join The Fab Four for their exciting recreation of one of the greatest Beatle albums ever made. They'll be streaming the UK version of the Beatles' HELP! LP live to you! Live-streamed performance will air at 5:00 pm PDT on Sunday, March 14th, with on-demand video available for 1 week after the show. Catch it live, or view the video later. click here

7:00 PM

Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration - This once-in-a-lifetime event will include performances, tributes, and birthday wishes from Liza's co-stars, friends, and admirers from coast to coast-from Hollywood to Broadway-to honor the iconic singer, actress, recording star, and concert performer, including Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes, Neil Meron, and more. click here

Quatuor Danel with clarinetist Pascal Moraguès - Music at Kohl Mansion's Virtual Season 38 continues with the fantastic French string quartet, Quatuor Danel, on March 14 at 7pm and March 18 at 6pm. Tickets are just $20 per household, and each concert broadcast includes a pre-concert introduction by musicologist Kai Christiansen and a visit with the artists. Visit www.musicatkohl.org for information and tickets. Enjoy "front row seats" for world class music in your own home. Please note time is Pacific Standard Time. Program: Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581 ("Stadler") with principal clarinetist of the Orchestre de Paris, Pascal Moraguès. Cesar Franck String Quartet in D Major, Mvt. IV: Finale. Allegro molto. The Quatuor Danel, founded in 1991, has been at the forefront of the international music scene ever since, with important performances worldwide and groundbreaking recordings. The quartet is famous for its bold, concentrated interpretations of major string quartet cycles. Its lively, fresh vision of the traditional quartet repertoire has earned the Quatuor Danel praise for vivid and intense performances that keep audiences "on the edge of their seats." click here

7:30 PM

The Reynolda Quartet: Concert of Gratitude - The Reynolda Quartet, composed of violinists Ida Bieler and Janet Orenstein, violist Ulrich Eichenauer, and cellist Brooks Whitehouse, all of whome serve as faculty at UNCSA, will return for "Concert of Gratitude," the second concert in collaboration with Reynolda House. Featuring works that reflect on the strength of the human spirit, the program will include Beethoven's String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132, and Smetana's Quartet No. 1, "From My Life." With its beloved "Heiliger Dankgesang" ("Holy Song of Thanksgiving"), the Beethoven quartet, written towards the end of the composer's life, is a musical offering of thanks after recovering from a grave illness, where Smetana's quartet was written just after the composer lost his hearing as a reflection on his own life. Each work provides an opportunity for audiences to contemplate the renewal of strength and gratitude for the gift of life, themes that are of particular resonance as our community navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets $10 per household. Performance to be streamed via Vimeo. click here

New Works by Student Composers Commissioned by Audubon Society - Emerging Artist Series Audubon Society of Forsyth County commissioned two new chamber pieces to honor their 50th anniversary and the annual migration of the Wood Thrush to our region. The compositions - Gustav Knudson's String Quartet No. 2: "The Wood Thrush" and K.C. Pyle's "Journey of the Wood Thrush" for piano trio - are both by college seniors and will be premiered by student ensembles. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, Željko Lučić, and Patrick Carfizzi, conducted by Emmanuel Villaume. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 27, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

The Seth Concert Series- Emily Skinner - Emily was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 season in The Cher Show. In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his last show PRINCE OF BROADWAY at Manhattan Theatre Club and she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Group's much lauded production of PICNIC, where she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Rosemary. Previous to that, she appeared as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Houston's Theatre Under The Stars and as Phyllis in FOLLIES at The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, garnering rave reviews for both performances. click here

Edgar Allan - A manic lullabye inspired by the childhood and short stories of Edgar Allan Poe. Eleven-year-old Edgar Allan has only one goal: to be the most remarkable boy at Manor House School. He has only one obstacle: Edgar Allan. Edgar Allan is a two-person musical created and performed by Katie Hartman and Nick Ryan. It follows a pre-adolescent Edgar Allan Poe in his first year at English Boarding School, as he seeks to gain academic ascendancy over the student body. All goes to plan until another boy named Edgar Allan arrives in class... which complicates his schemes of dominance. Edgar Allan is a dark, comedic riff on the obsessions, the mania, and the insanity that haunted the life and work of America's first professional writer. click here