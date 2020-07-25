Virtual Theatre This Weekend: July 25-26- with Sara Bareilles, John Lloyd Young and More!

What's playing this weekend? Tune in to stream!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 25-26, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

The Tank's TRASHFEST 2020 - It is often difficult to wrestle with the environmental impact our daily lives and our work can have - especially in theater, where so many resources can be put into sets, props and costumes that are only used for a short amount of time. TrashFest will center work that not only produces no waste, but reuses materials discarded as garbage. The festival will take the form of live-streamed performances, art installations and community events throughout NYC. All in-person events will observe appropriate safety and social distancing measures. A more detailed schedule of the day's events is forthcoming. click here

11:00 AM

#LAOAtHome - From the Vault: The Ring-a-Thon. Back to back audio streams of Wagner's Ring cycle click here

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Music Workshop: Time Signatures & Sight-Reading - Whether you find yourself beginning to learn music for a show, you've taken Music Theory Parts I-III, or you haven't tried to read a piece of sheet music since high school chorus, Music Workshop will continue to build on the skills needed to accurately sight-read/sing a piece of music and gain a continued understanding of how music works! Through a combination of sight-reading and ear-training exercises, we'll explore key signatures, scale degrees, and other components that will boost your sight-reading confidence. We'll begin each session by working through provided examples all together, and will then open up to explore any pieces, questions, and examples that you would like to bring to the table! click here

Saturday Morning Live - Dead End | Lithuania / Berlin - SML: Zooma - Dead End is the latest chapter of Dead End, The School of Hard Knocks (2020-2023) an ongoing multi-disciplinary performance series conceived, created and performed by Yoshiko Chuma and The School of Hard Knocks. Assembling a mosaic of films, dance, music, visual art, and narratives, Chuma continues a lifetime investigation of ideas regarding national security, perceived dangers within borders, immigration, and war. For more than three decades now, Yoshiko Chuma has been building unique structures in the liminal area between her native Japanese culture and her adopted American one. Using trained and pedestrian movers, virtuoso instrumentalists (who's playing she often conducts), film, video, and sculptural forms by collaborating artists, she develops unusual time-based art works that blend the live and the recorded, the flat and the three-dimensional, people and things. Chuma's multidisciplinary work tries to capture the contemporary world in all its complexity: speedy, multi-faceted, diverse, both conceptual and concrete. She has traveled and worked in countries around the globe, with international casts. click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. IMPORTANT INFO: Beginners / Open. No tap shoes are necessary to participate! click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: MISALLIANCE: By Bernard Shaw. Starring Marc delaCruz, Dan Domingues, Midori Francis, Peter Francis James, Teresa Avia Lim, Jamie Sanders, Thom Sesma, Ryan Spahn, and Sharon Washington, narrated and directed by David Staller click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - A virtual production will be streamed of Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World, filmed entirely in isolation. Séimí Campbell directs Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), with musical supervision by Adam Hoskins and musical direction from Josh Winstone. click here

3:00 PM

Irish Repertory Theatre's The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own... click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

KNIFE TO THE HEART - In Knife to the Heart, Julie Ann and Marshall are expecting their first baby-with Marshall's mother Rhonda hovering over them and Julie Ann's fellow teacher Deacon providing moral support. Everything's going smoothly until Julie Ann accidentally learns just what exactly the bris Rhonda's planning involves, and all good will and politeness dissolve. With Andrea Bowen ("Desperate Housewives"), Wendie Malick ("Hot in Cleveland"), Todd Sherry ("Parks & Rec"), Josh Zuckerman ("90210") click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Emotional Garage Sale! A Solo Show About Letting It All Go! - Jacqi Bowe takes us on a rackus romp in her "Emotional #$*@$!!! Garage Sale, or Confessions of a Clutter Nut . A hilarious hybrid of song, dance, comedy and characters about letting go, moving on and throwing out those old worn out ideas and mythologies. The big trend these days is watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, however, Bowe reminds us as we downsize to be careful of what you dump. One person's dysfuntionality is another person's charm! click here

The Cape Cod Theatre Project- I, MY RUINATION - The air in Hollywood is swirling with rumor when, in January of 1952, director Elia Kazan appears before the House Un-American Activities Committee for the first time. In defiance, he refuses to name his former Communist friends and denounces any attempt to blacklist them. Three months later, summoned back again before the committee, he is visited by his old friend, Arthur Miller. Kazan must decide between confronting his accusers or betraying his ideals. Told through shifting points of view, we enter the hearts and minds of Kazan, Miller, and a brilliant, morally complicated Molly Day Kazan as they wage a war of ideas that will shape and define the rest of their lives. click here

7:25 PM

#merrytxtmas (to all, and to all a good 'net) - For this special Christmas in July performance, a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text"), dressed as Santa Claus, recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the 'net). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier Starring Renée Fleming, Christine Schäfer, Susan Graham, and Kristinn Sigmundsson, conducted by Edo de Waart. From January 9, 2010. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - (the public is invited to dance) is an experimental performance marrying Gertrude Stein's little-known early works of theatre with a contemporary study on the manipulation of the queer body. Created for solo performer, this piece explores the interplay between live and recorded sound, absurdist choreography, and a grid that complicates our understanding of performance and control. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

The Lion Sings Tonight: A Virtual Concert - Cast members from The National Tour of Disney's The Lion King perform to benefit BC/EFA and The NAACP Legal Defense Fund click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - In "Spanking Machine" GLAAD Award-winning writer/performer Marga Gomez shifts across gender, latitudes and generations in a darkly comic memoir about the first boy she ever sloppy-kissed and how it made them gay forever. "His real name was Agamemnon Perez Jr. but he shortened it to "Scotty" because he thought Agamemnon sounded too Cuban." By turns funny and disturbing, Gomez recounts growing up brown and queer in Washington Heights, sadistic nuns on poppers, tender vampires, childhood misdemeanors, parental post-nasal drip, fear, assault and suppressed memory. The 70-minute show will blend Marga performing live from her "virtual stage" with footage from Spanking Machine's final invited dress rehearsal before the pandemic. click here

8:00 PM

Rule of 7x7: Summer Edition - 7 writers. 7 rules. 7 new Zoom plays. Following 6 years as a successful long-running series at The Tank, 7 virtual rounds of RULE OF 7x7 have wrapped... featuring filled-to-capacity Zoom rooms, brand new 10-minute plays presented in brand new ultra-innovative ways, plus laughter and togetherness to boot. click here

LIGHTS UP! A free celebration of the arts - Our stage may be dark for a while longer, but we'll be bringing the LIGHTS UP! for a special virtual event. On Saturday, July 25, we will be celebrating the return of theatre with an evening of cabaret performances called LIGHTS UP! The event will showcase the high caliber of acts we are able to bring to the CIVIC thanks to the support of our patrons and sponsors. click here

Stars in the House - A CHORUS LINE Reunion click here

Joe's Pub Live - A showcase of performances celebrating the launch of Gregory Kramer's photo project Downtown. Performers include Bridget Everett, Amanda Duarte, Daphne Always w/James Sheppard, Nath Ann Carrera, Miss Dirty Martini, Jenn Harris, Gays Against Guns, Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Gloria Swansong, Bowen Yang, and The Illustrious Blacks. Hosted by Sir Richard Castle. ASL interpretation provided. click here

9:00 PM

SHAKESPEARE IN VEGAS - This comedy sparkles as it shines a spotlight on an unlikely pairing-Shakespeare and The Las Vegas Strip-as a wise guy producer with a dream and a despondent New York actress attempt to bring them together. Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway and Bay Area actors. Shakespeare in Vegas features a stellar cast of Broadway and Bay Area actors including Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba (Broadway's Contact, Curtains & Prince of Broadway), Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page (Broadway's Hadestown), Melissa WolfKlain (National Tours of White Christmas & 42nd Street, TheatreWorks' Pride and Prejudice), Adrienne Kaori Walters (TheatreWorks' The Language Archive), and Nican Robinson (Netflix's "13 Reasons Why"). click here

John Lloyd Young in Concert - Broadway On Demand will present a one-night-only LIVE streaming event, Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young's concert from The Space in Las Vegas. John Lloyd Young was the star of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys on Broadway and the Clint Eastwood-directed film. The special, one-night-only LIVE concert will feature a variety of music from Young's award-winning Broadway career and as a solo artist. click here

Sunday, July 26

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Come on Strong' Workshop (Part 1/2) | Donald Jones Jr - Each class will begin with a fun, efficient, and effective 10 min warm up that will be the same each class. Then we'll learn some choreography to Come On Strong by Sammy Davis Jr! The focus on each class will be on dynamics, style and story telling. click here

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, Bob Avian and Wayne Cilento! click here

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro with guest Liz Glazer - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. Liz Glazer is a standup comedian. Before that, she used to be a law professor, a job she was very funny at. Liz has been on OutTV in Canada, and has opened for Myq Kaplan and Maria Bamford. Liz hosts Finding Forty, a podcast about aging. Oh, AND between September 8, 2018 and two weeks ago Liz has found 87 fortunes (like from fortune cookies) ON THE GROUND. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Teen Edition: A SIMPLER TIME By Various Playwrights. Benefitting Philadelphia Young Playwrights. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Nathan Lucrezio - Singing technique will focus on versatility, preparedness, and understanding the individual's voice. Each class will begin with a vocal and physical warm up, comprised of your breath and body. Followed by working on specific vocal exercises, applying this knowledge to a song, and into performance. click here

4:00 PM

30 Feet Together, 6 Feet Apart - "30 Feet Together, 6 Feet Apart" is a celebration of the power and necessity of dance and live music, and a vision of how dance performances on a concert stage can be presented at this time. This show includes a live jazz trio featuring funk and soul master JC Brooks as host and vocalist along with tap dancing by CTT. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Find A Way Or Make One: A Virtual Play Festival - ARE YOU STILL? explores what it takes for Em, stuck at home during pandemic times, to resist the ever-present siren call from The Internet to keep scrolling, watching, and browsing through all of her waking hours. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Summer Evenings III. Exploring different musical periods, this program features Baroque composer Tomaso Albinoni, Classical legend Mozart, and Romantic favorite Brahms. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

THE GAZE - The Gaze is a hilarious and raw, heartfelt dramedy tracking the 50-year rollercoaster career of Jerome Price, an openly queer black actor, as he fights to rise above the labyrinth of systemic racism and inequality in the entertainment industry in hopes of being able to shine under a gaze that sees him as equal and free. In Season 1: "...No Homo" we are introduced to Jerome as he meets the play and the White American Theatre festival that forever change the trajectory of his career and life in the arts. click here

THE LITTLE FOXES - The Quarantine Theatre Company presents a LIVE reading on YouTube of Lillian Hellman's classic play of greed and family corruption, "The Little Foxes." The veteran filled cast includes Austin Pendleton, Morgana Shaw, Liam Mitchell, Barbara Bleier, Tom Smith, Tammy Faye Starlight, and Ian Christiansen. click here

YOUR BLUES AIN'T SWEET LIKE MINE - Two River Rising Series launches by revisiting our 2015 world premiere production Your Blues Ain't Sweet Like Mine, in an updated script by Tony-Award winner, Ruben Santiago-Hudson. A relationship is developing between Zeke, a self-described "walking outburst" and Judith, "a seeker of knowledge" with a hidden past. In this explosive and hopeful examination of America's racial divides, they discover the true meaning of history, sacrifice and legacy. During the show's initial run audiences were inspired to explore and discuss their own experiences of race relations on a personal, local and national level. The demand led to us adding post-play discussions following every performance. The reading will feature original cast members Brandon J. Dirden, Andrew Hovelson, Merritt Janson, and Roslyn Ruff with Glynn Turman coming on to play the role of Zebedee. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jonas Kaufmann, and Željko Lučić, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From October 27, 2018. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Megan Hilty - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Rule of 7x7: Summer Edition - click here

Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy - Studio Tenn presents a virtual talk show hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy featuring exclusive interviews with acclaimed performing artists from Broadway, film and music. This weeks guest is Treat Williams! click here

Celebration for Change - In support of Joe Biden's Presidential campaign, join Hillary Rodham Clinton, Ivory Aquino, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Sara Bareilles, Dustin Lance Black, Tituss Burgess, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Kristin Chenoweth, Andy Cohen, Andra Day, Lee Daniels, Raul Esparza, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ellen Greene, Senator Kamala Harris, Dolores Huerta, Karamo, Billie Jean King, Jane Krakowski, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Jay Leno, Dave Matthews, Michael McElroy & the Broadway Chorus, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Rob Reiner, Congressman Cedric Richmond, Bamby Salcedo, Barbra Streisand, The War and Treaty, Rory Wheeler click here

Cabaret Games - Four of Chicagoland's best musical theater groups go head-to-head in an epic musical theater competition. Spectacular performances! You choose the songs! Celebrity judges and emcees! Special guests! Surprise features! Which team will be the Cabaret Games champion? click here

9:00 PM

SHAKESPEARE IN VEGAS - This comedy sparkles as it shines a spotlight on an unlikely pairing-Shakespeare and The Las Vegas Strip-as a wise guy producer with a dream and a despondent New York actress attempt to bring them together. Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway and Bay Area actors. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You