Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 12-13- with James Monroe Iglehart, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, December 12-13, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, December 12

12:00 AM

Les Miserables: School Edition - In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter. Done in concert style. click here

Beethoven at the Philharmonic - New York Philharmonic: Celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday with WQXR and the New York Philharmonic! Enjoy recordings of Beethoven's symphonies each day at noon as part of "Beethoven Immortal." click here

1:00 PM

Fidelio on WQXR - The Metropolitan Opera: Tune in to WQXR for an archival recording of Beethoven's only opera, Fidelio. This special broadcast is part of a five-day radio festival marking Beethoven's 250th birthday. click here

Met Stars Live in Concert - Bryn Terfel in Wales. Legendary bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel performs operatic selections as well as traditional and folk music, live from his native Wales. click here

Untitled Monologues - Therapy is unpredictable. It makes you think about things you thought you had locked away in a box in the back of your mind, situations that happened years ago come flooding back and conversations you wish you had are finally given the airtime. Untitled Monologues is a collection of pieces that explore the many universal yet personal experiences endured by women when they finally have the space to speak. click here

2:00 PM

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

2:30 PM

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Robert Creighton - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here

3:00 PM

Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited: Sam Shepard - Originally presented on October 7, 2017, La MaMa will live stream Coffeehouse Chronicles #143 to honor the life and work of Sam Shepard featuring panelists, live performances and archival materials related to the legendary playwright and performer. Presented in the Ellen Stewart Theatre, audiences can now watch from the safety of their homes anywhere in the world. click here

4:00 PM

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: El Nuevo Tango - El Nuevo Tango is an interdisciplinary show infused with jazz, rock and modern dance - a tango show for the new century. Mentored by Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Ferrer, who revolutionized tango, artistic director, Leonardo Suarez Paz leads a tango-jazz fusion orchestra and the nuevo tango ballet. The program celebrates liberty and the invaluable contribution of immigrants and women to society while challenging artistic and cultural constructs. click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - STREAMING NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 31 Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

Kwanzaa Fest 2020: Rising in Principle - Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation in partnership with Weeksville Heritage Center presents Kwanzaa Fest 2020: Rising in Principle on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6pm, held virtually. This marks the second year of our holiday collaboration and we're eager to enliven your lives with a virtual festival! Featured artists include Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, Brooklyn United Marching Band, Forces of Nature Dance Theater, Immanuel Wilkins Trio, Malandela Zulu, Malika Lee Whitney, Oshun, and a fashion show by Harriets by Hekima. The festival will be emceed by Sharon Gordon. Presenters include Robin K. Sheares, Honorable Judge; Annette Robinson, Former New York State Assemblywoman, District 56; Robert E. Cornegy Jr, New York City Council Member, 36th District; Stefanie Zinnerman, Assemblywoman, 56th District; Kevin S. Parker, New York State Senator; Letitia James, New York State Attorney General; Yvette Clarke, Congresswoman, 9th Congressional District. click here

7:00 PM

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Weill's Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny Starring Teresa Stratas, Astrid Varnay, Richard Cassilly, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From November 27, 1979. click here

8:00 PM

54 Below Premieres: Broadway Princess Holiday Party - Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof), resident Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress), and special guest Aisha Jackson (Disney's Frozen). Your every dream will come true as five knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! Critics call the show: "spectacular," "enchanting," "empowering," - this is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid. Catch the carriage and embrace the adventure - gather your besties, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your mom, your kids, and anyone who will be tempted to sing along! Tune in for the virtual concert event of the season, and see what over 18 million fans are raving about on YouTube! click here

Stars in the House - Merry Murderesses from the original Broadway company of the revival of Chicago with Caitlin Carter, Denise Faye, Leigh Zimmerman, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Mary Ann Lamb, Bebe Neuwirth and Mindy Cooper Grenke a?? click here

Hip Hop Nutcracker - Recorded Live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a holiday mash-up for the entire family. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovskyʼs timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hopʼs founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmannʼs beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season. Produced by NJPAC and Eva Price. Directed and Choreographed by Jennifer Weber click here

ACT of CT presents Broadway Unwrapped! - Join ACT of CT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, Executive Director Katie Diamond, and Music Supervisor Bryan Perri on December 12th as they "unwrap" all of ACT of CT's incredible productions to date. In this special livestream event, you'll be given a backstage pass to see how ACT of CT's musicals are conceived, designed, rehearsed, and finally put on stage!!! From the first day of rehearsal to opening night, you will be amazed at what it takes to produce a musical. You'll hear from some of the stars of ACT of CT's past productions, as well as several of the show's directors and choreographers. And the best part...you'll get to experience some of your favorite ACT of CT musicals again! With songs and scenes from ACT of CT's Mamma Mia!, Evita, Working, Austen's Pride, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Little Shop of Horrors, Godspell, and The Last Five Years - you'll be overjoyed reliving some of your favorites! And, if you were not able to catch all of ACT of CT's past shows, you'll now have an opportunity to see what you missed! This special one-hour livestream event airs on December 12th! A perfect pre-holiday gift to open, you'll love Broadway Unwrapped!!!! While donations are appreciated, this is a gift from all of us to all of you to enjoy!! Click below to secure your link for this special livestream event!! click here

Night of Vibes - Nick Luis & Sabrina Zara presents Night of Vibes : A variety show featuring multidisciplinary entertainment and artists. Hosted by DJ Spazz and The Nuyorican Poets Cafe click here

9:00 PM

Shoshana Bean SING YOUR HALLELUJAH- A Holiday Concert Event - In 2018 and 2019, Broadway star and Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean began a holiday tradition with her acclaimed, sold out shows at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City. Now rejoice! Shoshana will keep that tradition alive this year with Sing Your Hallelujah, a holiday concert event filmed live at the Harlem landmark. Joining Shoshana will be Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel, tap dance phenom Jared Grimes; Broadway, TV and film star Jeremy Jordan; recording artist Shayna Steele; "Britain's Got Talent" and #1 Billboard recording artist Connie Talbot; and 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts. click here

Sunday, December 13

12:00 PM

2:00 PM

3:00 PM

STARDUST: A New Operatic Music Video - Brooklyn-based composer Felix Jarrar and London-based writer B.L. Foxley join forces to create a new kind of musical storytelling. Stardust explores the labyrinth of personal and racial identity, the perils of self-criticism, and the power of self-actualization in a dynamic, multi-layered music video production inspired by the worlds of Greek mythology, contemporary art, and fantasy. Each performance is followed by a live post-show discussion featuring a Special Guest Moderator of color in conversation with members of the creative team. 10% of ticket sales will be donated to racial justice organizations and LGBTQUIA+ youth organizations. click here

Marc - We are delighted to welcome back to our series a pianist well known for his consummate musicianship and brilliant technique. Marcantonio Barone's recital features the world premiere of George Crumb's Metamorphoses (Book II), a work written specifically for him that offers a broad palette of coloristic effects along with Crumb's unmistakable musical gestures, and an inherent sense of drama coupled with a magical, suspenseful atmosphere. This concert will be live-streamed for all to enjoy on a pay-what-you-wish basis. Bartók: Suite, Op. 14 Mozart: Sonata in D Major, K. 311 Crumb: Metamorphoses, Book II [World Premiere] click here

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play - The cast of School Girls will include Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet), Shahadi Wright Joseph (The Lion King, Us), Ashleigh Murray ("Katy Keane," "Riverdale"), Tony Award nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, "High Fidelity"), Storm Reid ("Euphoria," A Wrinkle in Time), and Lyric Ross ("This Is Us"). A live talkback with the cast will follow the performance for select ticket holders. Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This 2018 Lortel Award winner for Best Play and New York Times Critic's Pick explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. MCC Theater first produced School Girls in 2017, followed by a return engagement in 2018. click here

4:00 PM

The Ariel Quartet: Free Hanukkah Concert & Baking Special - The Ariel Quartet-violinist Alexandra "Sasha" Kazovsky; violinist Gershon Gerchikov; cellist Amit Even-Tov, and violist Jan Grüning-invites you to celebrate Hanukkah with an afternoon of music and holiday baking on December 13 at 4pm ET. The delicious and musical interactive livestream event is free to those who sign up at https://ourconcerts.live/shows/hanukkah and will be produced by OurConcerts.live. The Ariel Quartet will perform Schulhoff: String Quartet No. 1; Beethoven: Quartet in G major, Op. 18, No. 2, and Steve Cohen: A Klezmer Nutcracker live from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. They'll share their family recipes for making Viennese Apple Strudel and Chocolate Babka, and there will even be a bake-off matching up Lebkuchen and Hanukkah doughnuts. click here

5:00 PM

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

The BSP Family's Holiday Special - A Holiday extravaganza featuring stars from these popular shows: Beetlejuice, The Prom!, Mean Girls, School of Rock, On Your Feet!, Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Shrek. Everlasting powerhouses such as Wicked and Chicago; Broadway classics The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Evita; the beloved Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and more. Join us for a night of memories of holidays past, wishes of hope for the future, and helping the artist community get through the challenges of the present. Tony Nominee Alex Brightman, Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen; Jenn Gambatese, Desi Oakley, Eric Petersen, Krystina Alabado, Katie Travis, Diego Lucano, Ava DellaPietra, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell, Madeleine Pace, Ana-Sofia Rodriguez, Jacob Morrell, and many more, together with a multi talented cast of young Broadway hopefuls will star in this unprecedented production by The Broadway Star Project. click here

DATING 2020 - The brand new musical web series DATING 2020 follows three young people navigating romance and the events in NYC from March to December of 2020. In three 20-minute episodes, the series seeks to answer the question: how do hypersocial young adults find connection when forced to be disconnected? Check out Episode 2 on Sunday, December 13th at 7pm EDT on,The Dating 2020,You Tube Channel. click here

Broadway Inspirational Voices- A Season of Hope & Inspiration - Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), the Tony Award-winning choir founded and directed by Michael McElroy, will present its 2020 holiday concert, "A Season of Hope & Inspiration." . The concert will feature an incredible lineup of special guests, including the Broadway luminaries Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Crystal Monee Hall, Daniel J. Watts, and Shoshana Bean. click here

The Tank's Wintry Mix: Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title - Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is an energetic and physical encounter between two bodies and two artists, Ben Grinberg (Philadelphia's Almanac Dance Circus Theatre) and Rhonda Moore (Bill T. Jones Company founding member). Over the course of one day in a studio together, they get to know each other through a series of improvisational scores and a sharing of intimate and mundane details. With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, and under the circumstances bravely danced. Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is funzies for all and is so easy for everyone to dance read. Dealing with the fraught-ness of human touch but the necessity of connection during a time of pandemic isolation, an intergenerational and cross-racial relationship discovers its limits through movement, humor, and multi-layered video art. With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is fun for all and will warm you up on a cold winter night. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. From January 10, 1992. click here

Director Vs Director - From the prolific, whimsically surrealist minds at Orphean Circus comes the all-new live streaming game show competition, Director Vs Director! In this interactive, Zoom-inspired game, two directors and their teams of artists have just three hours to work together behind-the-scenes to make a broadcast-ready presentation. Then, the teams go LIVE and we, the audience, get to vote for the winner in real-time! Episode 6 - Director Vs Director COLLEGE EDITION! The Oklahoma SOONERS Vs The North Dakota State University BISON Team Evan Lennon (OU) Vs Team Scobie Bathie (NDSU) Livestreaming on our Director Vs. Director YouTube Channel and on the Orphean Circus Facebook Page December 13th at 7:30 p.m. EST RAH! RAH! SIS-BOOM-BAH! Watch as these two College Theater Departments go head-to-head! The Mighty Oklahoma Sooners take on the Ferocious North Dakota Bisons in this college face-off, where talented young people, led by Directors Evan Lennon and Scobie Bathie, respectively, pull out ALL the collegiate stops. These students are primed! Tune in live and vote for the winning team! Special Musical Guests: Lisa & Curtis Singing all the Best Songs click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- James Monroe Iglehart - James Monroe Iglehart (performing December 13) is in the current Broadway cast of Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson). He won a Tony award for his show stopping role as Genie in Disney's Aladdin. His other Broadway credits include Memphis (Bobby), 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Mitch). You can also see James on TV: Netflix series Maniac (recurring), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (recurring), Gotham, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU. He is also the host of the new HGTV show Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. James' voice can be heard on 3 seasons of the Disney animated series Tangled as Lance Strongbow, Disney's DuckTales as Taurus Bulba, and Vampirina as Oscar. James has also written three different comic book stories for Marvel Comics. He has also had the privilege to have sold out concert runs at 54 Below, Carnegie Hall & concerts around the country. When he's not on stage he's usually watching Pro Wrestling or Disney+ while just chilling out with his wife of 18 years Dawn and their cat Zoe. click here

Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert - Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and more, will take the stage of Shubert Studios in New York's theater district for a night of searing performances - and an electrifying dose of collective joy - alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band. click here

Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents "The Frostyies: A Very Serious Awards Show" - 2020 has been a long and difficult year for most of us, particularly those working in the arts. We can all agree that, as this period draws to a close, the last thing we need is a tacky, self-important, tasteless, and aggrandizing awards show. Permafrost Theatre Collective are proud to introduce the Frostyies! The best, biggest, and most important award show in the universe. In the first of what will likely be an infinite number of annual ceremonies, the talented, intelligent, and, above all, handsome people at Permafrost Theatre Collective will come together online to bestow awards of INCREDIBLE VALUE and INTERGALACTIC RECOGNITION upon themselves, and those who they have deemed worthy of their munificence. With awards in a variety of categories that will be put together with little to no nepotism in mind, and that are certain to promote goodwill, fame, and, above all, reinforce the myth that we live in a pure meritocracy, the night is already a huge success in the minds of the organizers. Tune in to see who wins the coveted Tony Award for Best Person Called Tony, or Best Dramatic Performance by a Kitchen Appliance, and, of course, stick around to find out who the nominees are for the award for Best Nominee. Featuring musical acts, guest presenters, and the best of literally everything that has happened in online theatre (and definitely not just what PTC and a few friends did), the evening will make the Drama Desk Awards look like a high school prize giving. All funds raised via tickets and donations throughout the evening will go towards funding the company's 2021 digital season. Join Permafrost Theatre Collective for the greatest awards show that there has ever been until we do it again next year and then that one will be the best. click here

