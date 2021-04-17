Virtual Theatre This Weekend: April 17-18- with Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, April 17-18, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, April 17

8:00 AM

Vasthy's Friends Earth Day Celebration! - Join Vasthy's Friends for a family friendly Earth Day Celebration! Broadway stars Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob), Britney Zeinstra (Mamma Mia!, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and more invite you to sing, dance, and listen to stories all while appreciating the Earth on Earth Day. click here

10:00 AM

Old Vic: Dr. Seuss's The Lorax - Staged in celebration of the story's 50th anniversary of publication, David Greig and Charlie Fink's Olivier Award-nominated adaptation, directed by Max Webster, is inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version to keep young (and older) minds entertained, enchanted and empowered with its central message of protecting the planet. Written 50 years ago, The Lorax's magical battle to save his beloved truffula trees and the whole of Paradise Valley from the go-getting Once-ler resonates today louder than ever. click here

11:00 AM

Passport to the Arts- Adapted Dance Workshop (Ages 5-12) - New York City Ballet- Dance with the artists of New York City Ballet! Participants are guided in a warm-up and learn choreography inspired by some of NYCB's most beloved repertory. click here

11:30 AM

Intuitive Men, A Yoga Class - Intuitive Men is a remote yoga class that's also a remote yoga play. It's about the places your brain goes while you engage your desire to do better. In the play, two men played by Will Arbery (Heroes of the Fourth Turning) and Brendan Dalton (Dickinson, Younger) do yoga. For the first time ever, you can join them by following along with live yoga instruction from actor and yoga teacher Liz Livingston (YogaPiano, Othello). "Intuitive Men" was written by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz click here

2:00 PM

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited: Ethyl Eichelberger - Originally shown on February 23, 2019, this program celebrates the life and work of Ethyl Eichelberger with panelists, live performances and archival materials! Moderated by Miss Joan Marie Moossy. Panelists: Brian Belovitch, Joe E Jeffreys, John Kelly, Lori E Seid, Black Eyed Susan and Mark Russell. Performances by: Jennifer Miller with Heather Green, Jeremy Halpern with Auntie Belle click here

6:30 PM

BRADLEY GIBSON: LIVE IN CONCERT - Bradley Gibson, the New York City skyline, and you. TodayTix reunites the audience and the artist - safely - during this one-night-only event. Join The Lion King and A Bronx Tale star for an outdoor acoustic performance on the rooftop of Showfields in Manhattan's NOHO neighborhood. click here

7:00 PM

MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW - MOMMY'S DEAD is a contemporary riff on Chekhov's Three Sisters. This original theatre/film hybrid production will be captured on The Ellen's stage with parts of the action spilling out into other corners of the historic theater. A single roaming camera scrutinizes the actors, catching glimpses of intimate moments and secret exchanges, all filmed in one continuous shot. click here

7:30 PM

Hype Man: a break beat play - Called "Sharply directed, incredibly well-acted, and absolutely of-the-moment" by WGBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen, Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play asks: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? This newly reimagined version of the Elliot Norton Award-winning play by poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On) follows a rapper, a beat-maker, and a hype man on the verge of making it big when the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the interracial hip-hop trio to the core and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and protest. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Eva Marton, Leona Mitchell, Plácido Domingo, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 4, 1987. click here

SEJANUS HIS FALL - First performed in 1603, the start of the Jacobean era, Ben Jonson's tragedy of epic proportions is an incisive portrayal of political cronyism, sycophancy, and power. Tiberius is the Emperor of Rome. Sejanus is his right-hand man. But-in a society where books are burnt, "knowledge is made a capital offense," and free men have become "the prey of greedy vultures and spies"-factions are forming behind each of these charismatic leaders. Jonson's linguistically rich play has startling significance today in its exploration of treason and totalitarian tyranny. Sejanus sets his sight on Emperorship. No one can stop him. His fall is inevitable. ​ click here

8:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Stars in the House - THE PRODUCERS Original Broadway Cast Reunion with Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Roger Bart, Cady Huffman and Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman click here

9:00 PM

10:00 PM

Sunday, April 18

11:30 AM

12:00 PM

Stage Door Masterclass: Dana Steingold - This class will focus on vocal tips, storytelling and personalization of your piece. Ultimately, it is about finding the most positive and empowered version of yourself and letting that shine through your work. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Dana, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. Dana Steingold originated the role of Girl Scout in Beetlejuice on Broadway where she also covered the role of Lydia Deetz. Broadway/National Tours: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off Broadway/New York: Avenue Q (Kate/Lucy), The Visit (Otillie opposite Chita Rivera), Saturday Night (Mildred), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Regional Included: Papermill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, George Street, Westport Country Playhouse, Barrington Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, KC Rep, North Carolina Theatre, Two River, Weston Playhouse. She is the voice of Saraline Timbers on Nickelodeon's Welcome to the Wayne. click here

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block - Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. She most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of FALSETTOS (Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Outer Critics Award Nomination, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (Tony Award Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), ANYTHING GOES, BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK; 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), WICKED, THE PIRATE QUEEN, THE BOY FROM OZ. She starred in the First Nat'l Touring Company of WICKED as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress, Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical). Sebastian Arcelus was most recently seen as Jay Whitman on the long-running CBS hit series Madam Secretary opposite Téa Leoni. Arcelus is also known for his memorable role as Lucas Goodwin on the critically acclaimed Netflix original series House Of Cards and recently starred in a recurring role on the second season of HBO's The Deuce, created by David Simon and George Pelecanos. Additional television credits include stints on HBO's The Leftovers and on FBI and Person Of Interest for CBS. On the big screen, Arcelus was most recently seen in the M. Night Shyamalan feature Split with James McAvoy. He was featured in the Universal Pictures hit Ted 2 opposite Mark Wahlberg and directed by Seth MacFarlane. He also starred in The Best Of Me (Relativity) opposite Michelle Monaghan and the independent feature The Last Day Of August, for which he also served as co-producer. On stage, Arcelus most recently starred on Broadway in the stage adaptation of John Grisham's A Time To Kill. His additional Broadway credits include Elf, Jersey Boys, Wicked, Rent, and Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway credits include Happiness (Lincoln Center Theater), The Blue Flower (Second Stage), and Where's Charley? (Encores! at City Center). He has also appeared in numerous regional and international productions, including the world premiere of William Finn's Songs Of Innocence And Experience. His voice has also been heard over the years on many television commercials and animated programs. click here

An Afternoon of Poetry and Music with Deborah Paredez, Poet Extraordinaire and Acclaimed Concert Pianist Donna Weng Friedman - Join the National Women's History Museum for an inspiring midday poetry recitation and musical concert with poet Deborah Paredez and pianist Donna Weng Friedman. Engage in original poetry recitations by Deborah and learn more about her experiences as a co-founder and co-director of CantoMundo, a national organization for Latinx poets, and enjoy classical music performances by Donna. Come away recharged by their journeys through their successful professional creative careers, and ask your own questions of these inspiring contemporary role models for women and young girls everywhere. click here

4:00 PM

Telegraph Quartet Gives Virtual Concert Presented by Crowden Music Center - The Telegraph Quartet (Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; Jeremiah Shaw, cello) will give a virtual performance featuring the music of Britten, Beethoven, and Brahms, on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 4pm PT presented by Crowden Music Center as part of its Sundays@Four Concert Series. The performance is free to watch online with advance reservations and will be available for on-demand viewing for one week. The Telegraph Quartet's program features Britten's Three Divertimenti; Beethoven's String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18 No. 1; and Brahms' String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51 No. 2. Free with suggested donation. click here

5:00 PM

MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW - MOMMY'S DEAD is a contemporary riff on Chekhov's Three Sisters. This original theatre/film hybrid production will be captured on The Ellen's stage with parts of the action spilling out into other corners of the historic theater. A single roaming camera scrutinizes the actors, catching glimpses of intimate moments and secret exchanges, all filmed in one continuous shot. click here

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) - With music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and book by Joanne Bogart and Eric Rockwell, this special presentation is directed by Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, with music direction and arrangements by Deniz Cordell and original director Pamela Hunt* serving as artistic supervisor. This event will raise funds to help The York recover and rebuild after devastating damage from a water main break on January 4, 2021. This all-star event will feature appearances by Tony Award winners Betty Buckley, Matthew Broderick, André De Shields, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Mandy Patinkin, Chita Rivera, and Lillias White; Oscar and Tony Award winner Mercedes Ruehl; Drama Desk Award winners Lewis Black, Richard Kind, Jose Llana, and Isaac Mizrahi; Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita; Emmy Award winner Debra Messing; Tony Award nominees Andrea McArdle, Brad Oscar, and Ethan Slater; Emmy Award nominees Giancarlo Esposito, Martha Plimpton, and Randy Rainbow; and Lucille Lortel Award winner Soara-Joye Ross. Also featured are Christy Altomare, Colleen Ballinger, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Kelvin Moon Loh, Telly Leung, Christine Pedi, Jelani Remy, Jackie Sanders, Michael West, and Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. click here

7:30 PM

Works & Process at Lincoln Center A Chronicle of a Pivot at a Point in Time by Jamar Roberts - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Jamar Roberts, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's first resident choreographer, creates a powerful response to COVID-19 in this last Works & Process digital premiere. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's La Cenerentola Starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Pietro Spagnoli, Alessandro Corbelli, and Luca Pisaroni, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Cesare Lievi. From May 10, 2014 click here

8:00 PM

