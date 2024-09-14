Violinist Chenyi Avsharian to Present BOUNDLESS HORIZON at Carnegie Hall Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On October 5, 2024 at 7:30PM, Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall will present "Boundless Horizon," a captivating concert featuring violinist Chenyi Avsharian, pianist Rohan De Silva, and violinist Simon Hagopian-Rogers. This special event is dedicated to exploring the profound effects of music on the brain, combining live performance with artist commentary and multimedia projections to illustrate how our brains process and respond to music.

Violinist Chenyi Avsharian will lead the performance, organized by the non-profit NeuralTones in collaboration with Shar Music. NeuralTones is committed to exploring the connection between music and brain function and enhancing music education for underserved children. The concert will spotlight their mission and showcase the transformative power of music.

The evening will offer a unique blend of classical music and storytelling, crafted and narrated by Chenyi Avsharian. This innovative approach will delve into the creative intentions of composers such as Sarasate, Waxman, and Ernest, providing the audience with a deeper appreciation of their work. Attendees will embark on a time-traveling journey through classical music, from the 1820s to the 1980s, gaining a richer understanding of the music's historical and emotional context.

Tickets are $40-60 and are available at carnegiehall.org, the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. Carnegie Hall is located at 881 Seventh Avenue in New York City.

This concert highlights NeuralTones' mission to merge neuroscience with music, led by Dr. Rogene Eichler West. By exploring innovative learning methods, NeuralTones aims to inspire and enhance education.

"Boundless Horizon" also benefits from a collaboration with Shar Music, a leading provider of string instruments and accessories, underscoring the concert's dedication to musical excellence and education.

Complete Program:

Old Folks at Home (1851) Stephen Foster

Arranged by Jascha Heifetz

Zapateado, Op. 23, no. 2 (1880) Pablo de Sarasate

On Wings of Song Op.34, No.2 (1834) Felix Mendelssohn

Arranged by Jascha Heifetz

Fantaisie Brillante on Rossini's Othello, Op.11 (1839) Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst

Intermission

5 Duet for two violins (1970) Presenting 3 pieces Dmitri Shostakovich Arranged by Levon Atovmyan

Sonatensatz, Scherzo in C Minor (1853) Johannes Brahms

Summertime and A Woman is a Sometime Thing from George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess (1944)

Transcribed by Jascha Heifetz

Le Grand Tango (1982) Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla

Mo Li Hua {Xian Hua Diao} (1736-1759) HeFang

Carmen Fantasy (1947) Bizet - Franz Waxman

ChenYi Avsharian, gold medalist at the second China International Violin Competition, is an internationally acclaimed violinist known for her exceptional skill as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. Her performances are distinguished by technical mastery, profound musical insight, and a captivating stage presence, earning her admiration from audiences and peers alike around the globe. Trained by Lin Yaoji, Ms. Avsharian is a leading figure representing Asian musicians on the world stage. Additionally, she has made significant contributions as the Chief Operating Officer of Shar Music Company, a role she held for a decade. Founded 62 years ago by her husband, Charles Avsharian, Shar Music has long been a cornerstone in the bowed string music community, providing top-quality instruments, bows, strings, and accessories to musicians worldwide. ChenYi's dedication to the art of music continues to inspire and bring joy to many.

Pianist Rohan De Silva was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and has collaborated with Itzhak Perlman, Cho-Liang Lin, Joshua Bell, Anne Akiko Meyers, Kurt Nikkanen, Gil Shaham, Kyoko Takazawa, Vadim Repin, and Midori. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall, the 92nd St. Y, Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Philadelphia Academy of Music, Ambassador Theater, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, London's Wigmore Hall, Tokyo's Suntory Hall, and Milan's La Scala. He has also appeared at the festivals of Aspen, Interlochen, Manchester, Ravinia, Schleswig-Holstein, Pacific, and Wellington.