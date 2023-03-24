Videos: Watch Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More in UP HERE Musical Numbers

UP HERE, the new musical rom-com series featuring songs written by Emmy®, Grammy, Oscar®, and Tony-award winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen, "Coco," "WandaVision," "Book of Mormon"), is now streaming on Hulu.

The series was created by Tony-winning writer Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, tick, tick...BOOM!), writer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show); Tony-winning Hamilton director Tommy Kail and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Up Here is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel (played by Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes) as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

The UP HERE soundtrack features 21 original songs written by Kristen and Robert, also Executive Producers on the show, who were inspired to create each of the 8 episodes as a mini-musical. Each song is integral to the storyline addressing the voices of doubt, fear, and insecurity swirling in the principal characters' heads.

The series features an exciting lineup of Broadway stars performing the musical numbers, including Andréa Burns, Katie Finneran, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Aisha Jackson, Micaela Diamond, and more. Watch the music videos for musical numbers in Up Here below!

Watch the cast of Up Here perform "To Really Know Someone" here:

Watch the Mae Whitman perform "What If?" here:

Watch Scott Porter and Carlos Valdes perform "Tiger Shark" here:

Watch Andréa Burns perform "Smart Smart Smart Smart Baby" here:

Watch the cast of Up Here perform "You Don't Belong" here:

Watch Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes perform "Who Am I and Who Are You?" here:

Watch Katie Finneran, Mae Whitman, and more perform "It's a Sign!" here:

Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell and more perform "So Many Ways" here:

Watch Mae Whitman perform "Please Like Me" here:

Watch Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes perform "Chapter Two" here:

Watch Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman perform "I Feel Like I've Always Known You (Woods)" here:

Watch Mae Whitman perform "The Truth Is" here:

Watch Norm Lewis and the cast of Up Here perform "The Quest" here:

Watch Micaela Diamond and Mae Whitman perform "You Gotta Be You" here:

Watch Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes perform "A Christmas Prayer" here:

Watch Carlos Valdes and Emilia Suárez perform "I Am Not Alone" here:

Hear Aisha Jackson perform "I Feel Like I've Always Known You" here:

Watch Carlos Valdes perform "Falling In Love" here:

Watch the cast of Up Here perform "Can I Ever Know You? (Finale)" here: