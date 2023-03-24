Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Videos: Watch Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond & More in UP HERE Musical Numbers

All eight episodes of Up Here are now streaming on Hulu.

Mar. 24, 2023  

UP HERE, the new musical rom-com series featuring songs written by Emmy®, Grammy, Oscar®, and Tony-award winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen, "Coco," "WandaVision," "Book of Mormon"), is now streaming on Hulu.

The series was created by Tony-winning writer Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, tick, tick...BOOM!), writer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show); Tony-winning Hamilton director Tommy Kail and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Up Here is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel (played by Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes) as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

The UP HERE soundtrack features 21 original songs written by Kristen and Robert, also Executive Producers on the show, who were inspired to create each of the 8 episodes as a mini-musical. Each song is integral to the storyline addressing the voices of doubt, fear, and insecurity swirling in the principal characters' heads.

The series features an exciting lineup of Broadway stars performing the musical numbers, including Andréa Burns, Katie Finneran, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Aisha Jackson, Micaela Diamond, and more. Watch the music videos for musical numbers in Up Here below!

Watch the cast of Up Here perform "To Really Know Someone" here:

Watch the Mae Whitman perform "What If?" here:

Watch Scott Porter and Carlos Valdes perform "Tiger Shark" here:

Watch Andréa Burns perform "Smart Smart Smart Smart Baby" here:

Watch the cast of Up Here perform "You Don't Belong" here:

Watch Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes perform "Who Am I and Who Are You?" here:

Watch Katie Finneran, Mae Whitman, and more perform "It's a Sign!" here:

Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell and more perform "So Many Ways" here:

Watch Mae Whitman perform "Please Like Me" here:

Watch Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes perform "Chapter Two" here:

Watch Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman perform "I Feel Like I've Always Known You (Woods)" here:

Watch Mae Whitman perform "The Truth Is" here:

Watch Norm Lewis and the cast of Up Here perform "The Quest" here:

Watch Micaela Diamond and Mae Whitman perform "You Gotta Be You" here:

Watch Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes perform "A Christmas Prayer" here:

Watch Carlos Valdes and Emilia Suárez perform "I Am Not Alone" here:

Hear Aisha Jackson perform "I Feel Like I've Always Known You" here:

Watch Carlos Valdes perform "Falling In Love" here:

Watch the cast of Up Here perform "Can I Ever Know You? (Finale)" here:



Related Stories
Video: Watch Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyses SUMMONING SYLVIA Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's SUMMONING SYLVIA Trailer
Written and directed by Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Spongebob Musical, soon to recur on Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building') and Alex Wyse (Marvel’s Iron Fist, soon to join Broadway's Good Night, Oscar), the LGBTQ horror comedy Summoning Sylvia stars Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Veanne Cox, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. Check out photos of the cast in action!
Jon Hamm Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Photo
Jon Hamm Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
Jon Hamm has joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical as gym coach and sex-ed teacher Coach Carr. He joins Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Connor Raitliff, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Ashley Park, Mahi Alam, Busy Phillips, Jenna Fischer, and Reneé Rapp in the new film.
Alex Boniello Joins Disneys New DESCENDANTS Film Photo
Alex Boniello Joins Disney's New DESCENDANTS Film
Alex Boniello has joined the cast of the new Descendants movie musical on Disney+. The Spring Awakening and Dear Evan Hansen star will play Jack of Diamonds, the captain of the Queen of Hearts' Red Army. He joins the recently confirmed Paolo Montalban, who will reunite with his “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” co-star Brandy.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share