Videos: Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz Talk RAGTIME and the American Dream

Ahead of the Tony Awards, CBS Sunday Morning showcased the Broadway revival of Ragtime in a special feature segment. Ragtime took home four Tony Awards at the June 7 ceremony, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Caissie Levy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Joshua Henry for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

As depicted in Ragtime, the pursuit of the American Dream was just as dramatic, expansive and heartfelt at the turn of the 20th century as it is today. Correspondent Mo Rocca talked with Tony-nominated actors Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz, and with lyricist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty, about the show's parallels to the contemporary world, from issues of race to the immigrant experience.

Plus, a web exclusive full interview was released, that was not aired during the CBS Sunday Morning broadcast. In the video, Brandon Uranowitz, Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy discussed their emotional connections with the show's story and themes – as artists, audience members, and cast members from past productions.

Check out the videos below!

Ragtime and the Pursuit of the American Dream

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Extended Interview with Ragtime cast