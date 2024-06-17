Video: Will Brill Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actor in a Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just last night at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Will Brill took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Feature Role in a Play' for his outstanding work in Stereophonic. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Will checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Brill first workshopped Stereophonic in 2015. Brill was most recently on Broadway in Daniel Fish’s revival of Oklahoma!, and Off Broadway in A Case for the Existence of God, directed by David Cromer at Signature (Drama Desk nomination), and Off Off Broadway in Uncle Vanya in a loft in Flatiron. He was in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The OA,” “Test Pattern,” and others on streaming platforms and networks. Upcoming: “Fellow Travelers” on Showtime.