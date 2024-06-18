Video: Watch Trailer for BREAKING NEW GROUND With Broadway Performer Robert Hartwell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Max has just dropped the trailer for the six-episode Max Original series Breaking New Ground. The series debuts Thursday, June 27 on Max followed by one new episode weekly through August 1.

Breaking New Ground follows Broadway performer, entrepreneur, and educator Robert Hartwell as he takes on the challenge of transforming a 200-year-old house with a complicated history into a home filled with love. It's a renovation story that celebrates the resilience of Robert's journey as well as those who came before him.

The series is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, and executive produced and hosted by Robert Hartwell alongside executive producers Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, Jane Van Deuren, Damani Baker and Josie Crimi.

Robert Hartwell has been seen on Broadway in Memphis: The Musical, Cinderella, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Motown: The Musical, and the Tony Award Winning Revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. He has been seen nationally and internationally on the tours of Dreamgirls and Motown: The Musical. Regionally he has played roles at The Muny, Sacramento Music Circus, Fulton Opera House, North Carolina Theatre, and Music Theatre Wichita. As a Director/Choreographer he has worked at Pace University, Music Theatre Wichita, Naples PAC, Pioneer Theatre Guild, and The University of Michigan. Robert is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Broadway Collective and creator of Broadway's online academy Hello Broadway. Robert is also a member of The Broadway Inspirational Voices. He is an honors graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department.