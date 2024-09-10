The 2024 MTV VMAs: Who is Performing, Presenting, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 “VMAs” are set to take place on Wednesday, September 11 at 8PM ET/PT at New York’s UBS Arenaon and will air LIVE across 150+ countries globally.

With Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Anitta, KAROL G, LL COOL J and Shawn Mendes, and more slated to appear, find out who is nominated, presenting, performing, hosting, and more below! Follow @MTV and @VMAs on social to keep up with all-things #VMAs.

Who is nominated at the VMAs?

For 2024, Swift has been nominated a total of 10 times, with her song "Fortnight" leading the pack. In 2023, she received 11 nominations, winning 9.

Post Malone isn't far behind, with 9 nominations. Most of his noms were also for "Fortnight" which he collaborated on with Swift.

Ariana Grande, who will be appearing in the upcoming Wicked movie, was nominated 6 times for her work on her latest album. Sabrina Carpenter also received 6 nominations, including one for her hit song "Espresso." Find the full list of nominees here.

Who is performing at the VMAs?

Global rap icon Eminem will open the 2024 “VMAs” LIVE on Wednesday, September 11th at 8PM ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena.

4x “VMAs” winner and GRAMMY® nominated pop superstar Camila Cabello will return LIVE to the iconic MTV stage for her third time to deliver a can’t-miss performance from her fourth studio album, C, XOXO.

Trailblazing breakout star Chappell Roan will make her first ever award show LIVE on the “VMAs” stage in the midst of a record-breaking year that includes her first-ever Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Good Luck, Babe!"

In the midst of claiming the title of longest-charting female rap hitmaker of 2024 and “Yeah Glo” becoming her first solo Top 40 hitting Billboard’s Hot 100, the GRAMMY® nominee will make her “VMAs” debut LIVE on the iconic MTV stage.

Latin GRAMMY Award-winner and first-time “VMAs” nominee Rauw Alejandro will bring his electric dance moves and energy to the MTV stage for a debut performance from his forthcoming fifth studio album.

Multi-hyphenate singer-songwriter-actress Sabrina Carpenter will make a highly anticipated “VMAs” main stage debut this year after treating fans to an epic mashup performance of “Feather” and “Nonsense” on last year’s Pre-Show.

Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz and LISA, Anitta, KAROL G, LL COOL J, and Shawn Mendes are also slated to perform. Ariana Grande, who has received 6 nominations this year is rumored to perform, though this hasn't been confirmed.

Global sensation Katy Perry will receive MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award and perform a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits.

Who is hosting/presenting at the VMAs?

3x GRAMMY®-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion will make “Hot Girl History” as host of the 2024 “VMAs” LIVE.

Addison Rae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Damiano David (Måneskin), DANNA, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Jordan Chiles, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, Thalía and Tinashe are all set to present.

When is the VMAs Pre-Show?

Hosted by Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney, with a special performance by LE SSERAFIM, the 90-minute LIVE “VMAs” Pre-Show special airs from 6:30PM - 8:00PM ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT, and Logo.

About Camila Cabello

4x “VMAs” winner and GRAMMY® nominated pop superstar will return LIVE to the iconic MTV stage for her third time to deliver a can’t-miss performance from her fourth studio album, C, XOXO. The 15x nominee also looks to capture her 5th Moon Person, nominated this year for “Best Pop.” In celebration of her return to the “VMAs” stage, BACARDÍ Rum will bring super-fans along for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a special fan tribute, debuting during the show.

About Chappell Roan

Trailblazing breakout star Chappell Roan will make her first ever award show LIVE on the “VMAs” stage in the midst of a record-breaking year that includes her first-ever Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Good Luck, Babe!,” her critically-acclaimed album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and setting all-time attendance records at Lollapalooza and Gov Ball earlier this summer. The first-time nominee also looks to take home her first Moon Person, up for two categories including “Best New Artist.”

About GloRilla

In the midst of claiming the title of longest-charting female rap hitmaker of 2024 and “Yeah Glo” becoming her first solo Top 40 hitting Billboard’s Hot 100, the GRAMMY® nominee will make her “VMAs” debut LIVE on the iconic MTV stage. The 5x nominee and MTV PUSH artist also looks to take home her win with three nods this year including “Best Hip-Hop” and “Best Collaboration” for “Wanna Be” with tourmate Megan Thee Stallion.

About Rauw Alejandro

Latin GRAMMY Award-winner and first-time “VMAs” nominee Rauw Alejandro will bring his electric dance moves and energy to the MTV stage for a debut performance from his forthcoming fifth studio album. The 3x nominated Puerto Rican artist will also compete for his first Moon Person.

About Sabrina Carpenter

Multi-hyphenate singer-songwriter-actress Sabrina Carpenter will make a highly anticipated “VMAs” main stage debut this year after treating fans to an epic mashup performance of “Feather” and “Nonsense” on last year’s Pre-Show. A first-time nominee, Sabrina is up for a total of six Moon Persons, including artist and song of the year. Later in September, she kicks off her first-ever headlining arena run with the 33-city “Short n’ Sweet Tour,” continuing her history-making year that saw her become the first soloist - and first act in 60 years (since The Beatles) to have two initial top three hits in Billboard’s Hot 100.

About Benson Boone

Breakout hitmaker Benson Boone will make his LIVE “VMAs” performance debut, continuing his record-setting year that includes the most-streamed track for the first half of 2024 with over 2 billion streams for chart-topper “Beautiful Things” from his debut album Fireworks and Rollerblades (Warner Records). Boone just announced additional dates for his sold-out world tour of the same name and earlier this summer, opened for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in London at Wembley Stadium. The MTV PUSH artist and first-time “VMAs” nominee also looks to take home his first Moon Person, up for three categories including “Best New Artist” and “Best Alternative.”

About Halsey

Multi-Platinum, chart-topping artist and 14x “VMAs” nominee, Halsey will return to the “VMAs” stage this year to perform a new song off of her upcoming album. Halsey last took home a Moon Person for “Best K-Pop” with BTS in 2019 when she was also nominated for Artist of the Year. Earlier this Summer, Halsey released her tracks “Lucky” and “Lonely is the Muse”.

About Lenny Kravitz

4x GRAMMY®-winning rock legend Lenny Kravitz will make his long-awaited “VMAs” return, performing LIVE on the show for the first time in 25+ years. Kravitz first electrified MTV fans in 1993 with a performance of “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” also taking home a Moon Person for “Best Male Video” that same year, and last graced the storied “VMAs” performance stage in 1998, playing guitar alongside Madonna for a show-stopping performance of “Ray of Light.” One of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Kravitz has sold 40 million albums and recently released his 12th critically acclaimed studio album, Blue Electric Light. His self-reflecting single “Human” scored a nomination for “Best Rock” this year.

About LISA

Global superstar and world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon LISA will make her solo debut on MTV’s main stage on the heels of her global smash hit single “Rockstar” and latest single, “New Woman,” featuring Rosalia. She made “VMAs” history in 2022, becoming the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to win, also marking BLACKPINK’s award show debut where they performed a show-stopping rendition of hit “Pink Venom.” A 4x nominee this year, LISA looks to take home her second Moon Person, nominated for “Best K-pop” and “Best Choreography,” among others for her single, “Rockstar.”

About Anitta

Global sensation Anitta brings her signature Brazilian funk to the storied MTV stage for a third consecutive year with a medley of “Savage Funk” and “Alegria” plus the world premiere of “Paradise” with guest appearances by Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Tiago PZK. Last year, she graced the stage twice - first with a high-energy medley of her Funk Generation hits “Used To Be,” “Funk Rave” and “Grip” followed by a groundbreaking K-pop-Latin crossover performance with TOMORROW X TOGETHER for “Back For More.”

The first-ever Brazilian to win at the “VMAs” in 2022, Anitta is vying for her third consecutive “Best Latin” win this year, with 2 nominations in that category among her three total nods.

About KAROL G

Global recording artist and 2024 Billboard Woman of the Year, KAROL G, is set to make a powerful return to the MTV stage. Last year, the 5x Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY Award winner secured her first Moon Person for "Best Collaboration" alongside Shakira and made a show-stopping VMAs debut with a sultry rendition of "Oki Doki" / "Tá Ok." She shattered records with her "Mañana Será Bonito" World Tour—the highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman in boxscore history—continuing to leave an indelible mark on the music industry. Her groundbreaking album Mañana Será Bonito made her the first woman, and only the second artist ever, to top the Billboard 200 with an all-Spanish-language album. This year, she’s poised to take home her second Moon Person and her first win in the "Best Latin" category.

About LL COOL J

Following last year’s epic 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop tribute – and his first “VMAs” performance in over 25 years – the 1997 Video Vanguard recipient will return to the storied MTV stage with a can’t-miss performance of new music from his upcoming album THE FORCE. The first Hip-Hop artist to amass 10 consecutive platinum-plus selling albums, LL performed and took home his first Moon Person in 1991 for “Best Rap.”

About Shawn Mendes

Ahead of the release of his fifth studio album, the highly anticipated self-titled “Shawn”, GRAMMY® nominee and 2x “VMAs” winner will make a major return to the MTV stage for the first televised performance from the album. His many unforgettable moments on the “VMAs” stage include three back-to-back years of performances – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” (2017), “In My Blood” (2018) and “If I Can’t Have You” and “Señorita” (2019) – and most recently, his 2021 “Summer of Love” collaboration with Tainy.

Sabrina Carpenter Photo Credit: Sabrina Carpenter; Camila Cabello Photo Credit: Rahul Bhatt; Chappel Roan Photo Credit: Ryan Lee Clemens

Comments