Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'

Before The Wiz arrives back on Broadway, it will ease on down the road to a city near you! The Wiz will launch its national tour in the Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, MD, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical, September 23-30, 2023. Following its run at the Hippodrome Theatre, the tour will slide into Emerald cities across the country before it begins its limited engagement on Broadway in the Spring 2024.

Set to star are Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson (Sharper, Apple+) as the Tinman, Avery Wilson (The Voice) as the Scarecrow, Deborah Cox as Glinda, and Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene.

Just yesterday at Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, Betts took the stage to perform one of the musical's most beloved numbers, "Believe in Yourself." Watch the full performance below!