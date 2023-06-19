Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square

Performers included Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and more.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Just yesterday, the best of Broadway gathered in Times Square for The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert. Michael James Scott hosted the free outdoor event as the community gathered to honor this important holiday with song, dance, and spoken word. 

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth featured an incredible line-up of Broadway stars, including: Miki Abraham, Melody Betts, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Layla Capers, Courtnee Carter, Milanis Clark, Holli’ Conway-Fields, Kyrie Courter, Nadia Daniel, Mariama Diop, Scarlett London Diviney, Austin Elle Fisher, Josiah Gaffney, Bane Griffith, Aaron James McKenzie, Ethan Joseph, Arian Keddell, Tesia Kwarteng, Devin Miles Lugo, Antoine L. Smith, Kimberly Marable, Isabel Medina, Rashad McPherson, Celina Nightengale, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Veronica Otim, William Rhem, Walter Russell III, Deandre Sevon, Vanessa Sears, Jurnee Elizabeth Swan, James T. Lane, Jayden Theophile, Farrah Ozuna Wilson, Rachel Webb, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Richard Riaz Yoder, and 2023 Tony Award nominees Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and NaTasha Yvette Williams.

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Scott, special honoree Kenny Leon (watch his full speech), and some of the performers to chat about the importance of coming together on this day.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Photo
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET

All new footage has been released of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park. Check out the video here!

2
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor and director Paxton Whitehead has died at age 85.

3
Listen: Young Playwrights Ukraine Chat on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine Photo
Listen: Young Playwrights Ukraine Chat on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. In this week's episode,  Levine talks with two Ukrainian teens who are a part of a playwriting group that began during the war and how the pieces they wrote were helpful in their dealing with the trauma of war.

4
Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORKs Story and Score Photo
Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score

Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Susan Stroman, and more discuss the sound and story of New York, New York!

