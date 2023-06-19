Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square

Just yesterday, the best of Broadway gathered in Times Square for The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert. Michael James Scott hosted the free outdoor event as the community gathered to honor this important holiday with song, dance, and spoken word.

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth featured an incredible line-up of Broadway stars, including: Miki Abraham, Melody Betts, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Layla Capers, Courtnee Carter, Milanis Clark, Holli’ Conway-Fields, Kyrie Courter, Nadia Daniel, Mariama Diop, Scarlett London Diviney, Austin Elle Fisher, Josiah Gaffney, Bane Griffith, Aaron James McKenzie, Ethan Joseph, Arian Keddell, Tesia Kwarteng, Devin Miles Lugo, Antoine L. Smith, Kimberly Marable, Isabel Medina, Rashad McPherson, Celina Nightengale, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Veronica Otim, William Rhem, Walter Russell III, Deandre Sevon, Vanessa Sears, Jurnee Elizabeth Swan, James T. Lane, Jayden Theophile, Farrah Ozuna Wilson, Rachel Webb, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Richard Riaz Yoder, and 2023 Tony Award nominees Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and NaTasha Yvette Williams.

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Scott, special honoree Kenny Leon (watch his full speech), and some of the performers to chat about the importance of coming together on this day.