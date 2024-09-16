Video: Watch THE NOTEBOOK's Ryan Vasquez & Joy Woods Sing 'Losing My Mind' at MCC's MISCAST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Notebook stars Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods took to the stage at MCC Theater's MISCAST24 to perform a jazzy new version of a Sondheim classic.

Watch the pair's new interpretation of "Losing My Mind" from Follies at the annual concert gala below. Arranged by Will Van Dyke, the performance also featured Nate Brown on guitar, Allison Seidner on cello, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Dena Tauriello on drums.

This year's event was held on Monday, April 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and honored Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, at which the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Vasquez and Woods star as Middle Noah and Middle Allie, respectively, in The Notebook on Broadway.

About The Notebook

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook – which opens tonight at Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre – features music and lyrics by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

In the play, Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.