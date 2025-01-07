Video: Watch Songs From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies With Casey Likes, THE LION KING & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Take a look inside Broadway Cares/Equity Figts AIDS' 2024 Red Bucket Follies, featuring performances from Back to the Future, The Lion King, and more Broadway stars.

The ceremony began with Melody A. Betts, Arielle Jacobs and Rema Webb leading a performance of "Keep Marching" by Shaina Taub from Suffs. Watch the opening number below!

The cast of Back to the Future took to the stage to perform a parody of songs from their show.

Written and directed by Jelani Remy, the cast – including Casey Likes, JJ Niemann, and more – were joined in the number by several front-of-house staffers, including Sheryl Goldberg and Verna Hobson, who have been working at the Winter Garden for 25 and 33 years, respectively.

The cast of The Lion King, who earned the runner-up presentation title, performed "Mental," written by the production’s Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, and directed and choreographed by cast member Ray Mercer.

It also featured Marquise Hitchcock, Jamaris Mitchell, Tatiana Nunez, Antonia Raye, Derrick Spear, and James Vessell.

Watch highlights from the event below, featuring performances from Betty Buckley, Wicked, Six, Hell's Kitchen, Titanique, Hamilton, Suffs, Broadway Inspirational Voices, and more.