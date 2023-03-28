Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch SHUCKED's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life

Shucked features Scenic Design by Scott Pask.

Mar. 28, 2023  

How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a Broadway backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios- a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, NY. Below, watch as Scott Pask's design for Shucked is painted by scenic artists Natalie Pinchuk and Richard Prouse!

Video by Julia Green.

Shucked is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.







