Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger Sing 'Never Enough' From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Nicole Scherzinger brought her powerhouse vocals to this fan-favorite song from The Greatest Showman.

The Sunset Boulevard star joined Counter-Melodies Podcast co-hosts Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula for a rendition of "Never Enough" from the hit movie musical.

The song was written by Dear Evan Hansen composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It was originally sung by Loren Allred in the hit movie musical.

In addition to her acclaimed run in Sunset Boulevard on the West End for which she won the Olivier Award, Scherzinger previously was seen on the UK stage Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2015 production of Cats.

Scherzinger has accrued #1 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, selling over 37 million singles worldwide-16 million records as a solo artist and a staggering 54 million albums as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

She has graced US television screens in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing' where she played the lead role of "Penny" and voiced the role of "Sina" in Disney's animated Blockbuster "Moana." She has also been a judge on The Masked Singer on FOX.

While a judge on X-Factor UK, she was instrumental in the successful careers of artists such as One Direction and James Arthur.

About Sunset Boulevard

Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out what all of the critics had to say here.

Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.