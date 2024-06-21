Video: Watch Music Video 'Ray' From Kate Nash's New Album Feat. Broadway Performers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Platinum-selling artist Kate Nash has released her anticipated new album 9 Sad Symphonies, out now on Kill Rock Stars. Inspired by Old Hollywood and vintage musicals, the album was produced by Danish producer Frederik Thaae, with whom she worked on the 2022 musical Only Gold. Along with the album, she also shares the music video for her new single “Ray,” a song that delves deeper into mental health struggles which Kate was inspired to write for a fan on their birthday. The video features professional Broadway dancers who she also worked with on Only Gold, including Tony nominee Karine Plantadit, SYTYCD winner Gaby Diaz, original Hamilton cast members Thayne Jasperson and Morgan Marcell, among others.

“‘Ray’ is about suicidal thoughts and finding a way through your pain, the journey of a struggle with mental health. Giving yourself the chance to struggle and figure something out,” says Kate. “I did a livestream talk on my Patreon during the pandemic with the American Association of Suicidology as some of my fans were really struggling, we all were and we found support through each other. It was a really beautiful community building moment. We learnt a lot together and found ways to talk about these issues. I wrote this song for a fan on their birthday. I made the video whilst working on Only Gold with some of the incredibly talented cast members of the show, we performed it live like a talent show in one of our dressing rooms. It was such a sweet experience. It felt so genuine and nerve wracking, everyone really allowed themselves to be so vulnerable and they're so beautifully talented I could have edited a million different versions of this music video!”

Kate’s first release with a label in over a decade, 9 Sad Symphonies moves away from her more ragey recent output and instead emerges as a deeply layered quest to find beauty in a chaotic world. From the whimsical curtain raiser “Millions Of Heartbeats” to the tongue-in-cheek follow-up “Space Odyssey 2001” to the livid emotional exorcism of “My Bile,” the album is filled with lush string arrangements and Kate’s scene-stealing turns of phrase. 9 Sad Symphonies has garnered early praise from Wall Street Journal, BrooklynVegan and DIY Mag, who called her “Britain’s most emotionally deft and comedically deadpan pop artist.”

Since first appearing in 2007 with her explosive debut Made Of Bricks, Kate’s career has been marked by her fearless, unapologetic approach to storytelling. The multi-platinum-selling artist and actress continues to push boundaries across creative platforms, from her acclaimed role in Netflix’s mega-hit series GLOW to her award-winning documentary, Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl. With each project, Kate invites her fans to join her on a journey of self-discovery and transformation, creating a bond that transcends music alone.

This fall, Kate will tour across the United States and Canada in support of the new album, with stops in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. See a full list of dates below and view more info HERE.

9 Sad Symphonies Tracklist

1. Millions Of Heartbeats

2. Misery

3. Wasteman

4. Abandoned

5. Horsie

6. My Bile

7. These Feelings

8. Space Odyssey 2001

9. Ray

10. Vampyre

2024 North American Tour Dates

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

October 11 - Washington DC @ Howard Theatre

October 12 - New York, NY @ Racket

October 15 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

October 17 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

October 18 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

October 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

October 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

October 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 23 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

October 24 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

October 26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

October 27 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

October 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

October 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

November 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

November 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel