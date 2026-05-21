Video: Watch the Cast of SCHMIGADOON! Perform 'Corn Puddin'





A recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show spotlighted the 12-time Tony-nominated musical Schmigadoon! with a performance of the fan-favorite number, "Corn Puddin." Watch the rousing performance now, featuring Sara Chase, Alex Brightman, and the company.

Schmigadoon! has received a total of 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Orchestrations. Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer have also been nominated for Tony Awards for their performances. Check out the full list of Tony nominations here.

It was recently announced that the musical will launch a North American Tour in September 2027, premiere at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre before traveling across the U.S and Canada, with major engagements slated for Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and more.

Schmigadoon! follows Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

In addition to Brightman and Chase, the musical stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.