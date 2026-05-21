Video: Nick Fradiani Hits Milestone 1,000th Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical celebrated Nick Fradiani as he hit his milestone 1,000th performance portraying Neil Diamond during the production’s matinee performance on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, ON. Following the matinee performance, Fradiani was honoured onstage with a special curtain call celebration and speech alongside the full company of A Beautiful Noise commemorating the milestone occasion. Watch the video here!

Fradiani has been a part of A Beautiful Noise since the beginning of its journey. He was in the original cast of the pre-Broadway Boston engagement, then opened the original Broadway company of as the standby for “Neil – Then” before taking over the role full-time to widespread acclaim in October 2023. Following his Broadway run in New York, he launched the North American Tour in the starring role and has continued to lead the production across the country for nearly two years.

“I am beyond honoured and proud to have performed in this beautiful show 1,000 times,” said Fradiani. “I am so thankful for my fellow castmates, the creatives, producers, crew, and fans—from Broadway to the National Tour—and of course, Neil Diamond. Without his music and story, I would never have had such a life-changing opportunity and experience.”

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