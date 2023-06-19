Video: Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award

The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert was held June 18 in Times Square.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Just yesterday at The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert, Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon was presented with The 2023 Juneteenth Legacy Award. Leon was recognized for his notable impact on Broadway and his commitment to working on projects that involve educational, philanthropic, and advocacy efforts.

"This is not a Black thing. It's a human thing. I know that freedom ain't free. Every generation we have to fight to hold onto that freedom," Kenny said in his speech yesterday. "All of my work has all been about being one human, bleeding the same blood. Let's get rid of the stupid shit between us that keeps us from each other!

"I celebrate Juneteenth, the life and lives and stories that we tell in a pursuit of a more perfect, beautiful union. I accept this award and I will use it as fuel to bring all of us closer together."

Watch full highlights from the event here and check out Kenny's full speech below!





