Video: Watch Gavin Creel's MAMMA MIA! Medley at MCC MISCAST24

Take a look back at Gavin Creel, Madeline Benson, and Chris Peters performing a medley from MAMMA MIA! at MCC Theater's MISCAST24. MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala features Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast!

Gavin Creel passed away last week at 48 years old after being diagnosed with cancer in July 2024. Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002, originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination, Creel went on to star in the Broadway productions of Hair (Tony Award nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon, and Waitress.

He received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. Creel was among the star-studded cast of New York City Center Encores! critically acclaimed production of Into the Woods starring as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince. The celebrated production transferred to Broadway where Creel reprised his role as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince opposite Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Joshua Henry, Julia Lester and Patina Miller.

Gavin received an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Elder Price in the London production of The Book of Mormon and also appeared on the West End in Mary Poppins, Hair, and Waitress.

The theatre community is rallying behind a petition to dim all of the lights of Broadway in memory of Creel. The petition currently has over 21,000 signatures.