Video: Watch Encores! URINETOWN Expanded Orchestra First Rehearsal

The original orchestrator Bruce Coughlin has returned for the Encores! production.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
You can now get a first listen to The Encores! Orchestra playing the music of Urinetown, led by Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell! Check out the video here! 

Campell shared, "The music of Urinetown has so many different styles in it, and they're all done in this heightened, sort of satirical fashion, with so much authenticity and truth."

The original orchestrator Bruce Coughlin has returned for the Encores! production. Urinetown was originally played with 4 instruments, and The Encores! Orchestra has been expanded for this production. 

The production will run from February 5 – 16, 2025. n this side-splitting satire, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer, and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities becomes the “number one” site for major change. In this Tony-winning musical, nothing is safe from criticism—capitalism, politics, the establishment, the anti-establishment, and even musical theater itself!




