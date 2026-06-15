Video: Watch Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad & More Step Back Into BOOK OF MORMON

The Book of Mormon has shared a recap of the sixth and final day of their Magical Mormon Mystery Week, featuring new footage of Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, and more stepping back into their roles.

Narrated by Gad, the video shows original cast members reprising their roles for surprise moments throughout the show, along with creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez.

"Thank you for welcoming us back to Broadway and, remember, tomorrow is a latter day," Gad ended the recap.

The weeklong "Magical Mormon Mystery Week" ran from June 9 through June 14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, with each performance featuring different combinations of original cast members, special guests, and surprise appearances.

Robert Lopez made his Broadway performing debut in the musical's opening (watch a video here). He followed Parker and Stone, who also made their Broadway acting debuts during the same sequence (watch here).

The musical's original ensemble was also part of the week-long celebration, appearing in various moments throughout the musical (watch here).