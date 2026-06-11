Video: Robert Lopez Makes Broadway Acting Debut in BOOK OF MORMON

EGOT composer Robert Lopez made his Broadway acting debut in the role of Moroni in The Book of Mormon! During the musical's 'Magical Mormon Mystery Week,' the musical's creators kicked off the show with a special cameo during the prologue.

Watch the video of his appearance below, where Trey Parker played Jesus and Matt Stone played Mormon.

The Book of Mormon officially kicked off its "Magical Mormon Mystery Week" on June 9, celebrating the musical's 15th anniversary with appearances by members of the original Broadway cast, including Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad, who originated the roles of Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, respectively.

The original cast members were joined by Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, who created the role of Nabulungi, and Tony Award- nominee Rory O'Malley, who originated the role of Elder McKinley.

The weeklong celebration continues through June 14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. Each performance features different combinations of original cast members, special guests, and surprise appearances, with no two performances exactly alike.