Video: Watch Adi Roy Go From ALADDIN JR. to Starring on Broadway

Before Adi Roy was starring as Aladdin on Broadway, he played the title role in youth production of the musical!

To celebrate Kids Night on Broadway, the hit Disney musical shared a look at Roy in Aladdin Jr., before cutting to a clip of him singing "Proud of Your Boy" in the Broadway production.

Roy joined the Broadway company directly from the North American tour in June, which he led since it launched in the fall of 2022.

The Broadway production of Aladdin celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024. The hit production has played over 3,500 performances and welcomed nearly 6M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Aladdin ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.